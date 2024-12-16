"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Wake Forest Football Head Coach Dave Clawson resigns after 11 seasons

Clawson’s tenure marks one of the most successful in program history
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
December 16, 2024
Categories:
Evan Harris
Wake Forest Football Head Coach Dave Clawson finished his second straight 4-8 season with the Demon Deacons. Clawson attributed many of the season’s more conspicuous problems to the new realities of college football.

The Dave Clawson era comes to an end. 

Wake Forest Football Head Coach Dave Clawson announced his resignation this Monday after 11 seasons at the program’s helm. Finishing a decade-long stretch stacked with accomplishments, Clawson steps down as one of the most decorated coaches in Wake Forest history, now heading to an advisory role with the Demon Deacons. 

“Coaching at Wake Forest has been the honor of my career,” Clawson said in a release from Wake Forest Athletics. “This is a special place with extraordinary people, and I am deeply grateful for the relationships I’ve built over the last 11 years.”

During his tenure, Clawson cemented his status as one of Wake Forest’s most acclaimed football coaches in modern history. Between 2016 and 2022, the Demon Deacons made seven straight bowl games and several top-10 placements in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll under Clawson. That included the team’s 11-3 campaign in 2021, when Clawson led Wake Forest to their first ACC Championship game since 2006 before himself being named ACC Coach of the Year. 

Story continues below advertisement

“Dave Clawson has been the epitome of integrity, innovation, and excellence in college football,” said Wake Forest Vice President and Director of Athletics John Currie in a statement. “He elevated Wake Forest football to unprecedented heights, not only through success on the field but also by fostering the development of young men as leaders in life.” 

However, the end of Clawson’s tenure tells a tale of two programs – one before and one after new changes in college football came to pass. 

In Clawson’s final two seasons, new developments like the transfer portal and name, image and likeness (NIL) took a considerable toll on Wake Forest. The team lost innumerable key players and regressed to back-to-back 4-8 finishes full of struggle. Clawson remained vocal about these larger issues throughout his final season, testifying their burden on his program before finally deciding to step down. 

“The reality of college football [is] you don’t have time anymore,” said Clawson after his final loss to rival Duke this past November. “This has become just nonstop, 24/7.” 

Now, Clawson’s resignation leaves a major role to fill in the Wake Forest program. His departure gives players 30 days to enter the transfer portal and leave an already renovating roster. Several players – both veterans and recently recruited – have already departed or decommitted following Clawson’s announcement, spelling uncertainty for Wake Forest Football moving forward. 

With many veteran players central to the program also exhausting their eligibility at the conclusion of this season, Wake Forest will now search for a new head coach who can help lead the program into a new age of college athletics. 

Clawson is expected to have a press conference and celebration event at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Remarks will be made by Clawson, Currie and Wake Forest President Susan R. Wente, PhD.

“To fix problems, you need a lot of money,” Clawson explained earlier this season, “and we recruited what we could afford.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Horatio Fields (5) went for sixty yards against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns earlier this year. Fields announced his entry into the transfer portal on Friday, Dec. 6th.
Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Wake Forest held a 17-3 over rival Duke before the Blue Devils mounted a comeback victory to end the Demon Deacons’ season.
Demon Deacons drop season finale to Duke
Wake Forest's Ryan Belal (14) scored the first of two goals for the Demon Deacons.
Men’s Soccer downs Clemson in NCAA Tournament
Wake Forest Football Head Coach Dave Clawson finished his second straight 4-8 season with the Demon Deacons. Clawson attributed many of the season’s more conspicuous problems to the new realities of college football.
Wake Forest Football ends another losing season
Parker Friedrichsen (7) looks to drive on Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. (1). Clayton Jr. led the ESPN Events Invitational’s semifinal game in scoring with 21 points. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Men’s Basketball struggle to split ESPN Events Invitational
Senior defender Zara Chavoshi (24) moves the ball upfield in the second half of the sweet sixteen match against Ohio State on Nov. 24.
No. 2 Women’s Soccer earns second-ever appearance in the College Cup
About the Contributor
Andrew Braun
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
Andrew is a freshman from Wrightsville Beach, N.C. intending to major in politics and international affairs and minor in journalism. Outside of the OGB, he is a member of a capella group Innuendo and Model United Nations. In his free time, you can find him playing bass and guitar, watching only the most obscure NBA matchups and paddle surfing at the beach.