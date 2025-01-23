"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Women’s Soccer Historic Season Ends in Heartbreak

The Demon Deacons fall short against No. 2 North Carolina in national championship match
Sean Kennedy and Will Kunisaki
January 23, 2025
Categories:
Will Kunisaki
Wake Forest starters huddle prior to kickoff in the national championship match against North Carolina on Dec. 9.

No. 2 Wake Forest (16-4-4, 7-2-1 ACC) saw their season come to an end, falling 1-0 to No. 2 North Carolina (22-5-0, 7-3-0 ACC) in the national championship match at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The Demon Deacons appeared in control for most of the first half. They controlled 62 percent of the possession and outshot the Tar Heels 5-to-1.

Senior forward Emily Murphy recorded the first shot attempt of the match in the ninth minute. Murphy pushed ahead in transition before firing a ball from long range which was saved by North Carolina goalkeeper Clare Gagne.

In the 14th minute, a crosser from senior midfielder Emily Morris found sophomore forward Sierra Sythe in the middle of the box. A left-footed shot from Sythe was very close, but Gagne made a phenomenal save, diving to her right. 

Story continues below advertisement

The Tar Heels had a prime opportunity in the 31st minute after they were awarded a penalty kick from distance. A beautiful entry pass sent sophomore goalkeeper Valentina Amaral sprinting out of the net to intercept the ball. Senior midfielder Emily Colton kicked it out of play at midfield, keeping the match scoreless.

Murphy out-ran a North Carolina defender in the 34th minute and delivered a crosser to junior forward Caiya Hanks deep into the box. Hanks stretched out to make a play, but the pass was too far ahead. Murphy was visibly frustrated, standing frozen, hands over her face.

Early in the second half, the Tar Heels seemed more comfortable offensively. Amaral was forced into her only save of the match in the 55th minute and a few other attempts put pressure on the Wake Forest backline.

A tackle from sophomore midfielder Dempsey Brown drew a yellow card in the 62nd minute, resulting in a North Carolina penalty kick on the edge of the box. Forward Olivia Thomas curved the kick into the back of the net, mere inches from the fingertips of Amaral. The largely Carolina Blue crowd erupted as the Tar Heels took a 1-0 lead.

Another yellow card was called in the 73rd minute this time in favor of Wake Forest. Senior defender Zara Chavoshi took the penalty kick from near the Demon Deacon bench, but the ball was caught by Gagne.

Unable to get clean looks on the goal, Wake Forest grew desperate as seconds ticked away. The Demon Deacons did not record a single shot on the frame in the second half. North Carolina flipped the script when they needed it most and earned their 23rd national title in program history.

Wake Forest led the ACC in yellow cards (33) and finished 4th in fouls per game (10.08). The Demon Deacons had been able to avoid the consequences of undisciplined play all year, but it ultimately caught up to them on the biggest stage.

Nevertheless, it should not take anything away from the historic season. 

It was the Demon Deacons’ first-ever appearance in the national championship and their second trip to the College Cup. In addition, they were ranked as high as No. 2 in the regular season—the highest ranking in program history.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Soccer
Wake Forest's Ryan Belal (14) scored the first of two goals for the Demon Deacons.
Men’s Soccer downs Clemson in NCAA Tournament
Senior defender Zara Chavoshi (24) moves the ball upfield in the second half of the sweet sixteen match against Ohio State on Nov. 24.
No. 2 Women’s Soccer earns second-ever appearance in the College Cup
Junior forward Caiya Hanks (9) sprints after the ball in Friday evenings’s match against Morehead State.
No. 2 Seed Women's Soccer Rolls Past Morehead State
Bo Cummins (2) and Amoni Thomas (4) pose with the ACC Tournament Championship trophy.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Soccer wins ACC Championship
Cooper Flax (18) celebrates his second goal with Prince Amponsah (27).
Photo Gallery: First half dominance leads Men’s soccer in ACC Semifinal
Wake Forest Men’s Soccer took home their first conference championship since 2017 after winning 1-1 (7-6) on penalty kicks.
Men’s Soccer wins ACC Championship
More in Sports
Ty-Laur Johnson (#8) rises for a mid-range jumper. He had 7 points in the matchup against UNC.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest rallies, defeats in-state rival North Carolina
Jake Dickert was appointed as Wake Forest Football’s 33rd head coach in program history in December, succeeding former Head Coach Dave Clawson after his resignation. (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Dickert selected as Football Head Coach
Jeff Hulsmeyer was named Head Coach of Wake Forest Volleyball, ushering in a new era as the program seeks their first NCAA tournament appearance. (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Volleyball appoints Hulsmeyer to lead program
Hunter Sallis and Tre’Von Spillers meet after the Demon Deacons’ 67-66 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Wake Forest rallies, defeats in-state rival North Carolina
Cameron Hildreth (6) dribbles quickly towards the basket.
Photo Gallery: Hildreth leads Wake Forest past Miami, 88-78
CORVALLIS, OREGON - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Jake Dickert of the Washington State Cougars reacts to a play call during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Corvallis, Oregon.
BREAKING: Jake Dickert chosen to lead Wake Forest Football
About the Contributors
Sean Kennedy
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
Sean is a junior from Long Island, NY majoring in communication and minoring in journalism and film studies. Outside of the OGB, he is the president of the Sports Analytics Club and a member of Wake Radio. In his free time, you can find him following all levels of professional sports and supporting his favorite teams — the Celtics, Jets, Yankees and Islanders.
Will Kunisaki
Will Kunisaki, Multimedia Director
Will Kunisaki is a sophomore from Baltimore, Md. majoring in political science and international affairs with minors in journalism and communications. On Wake Forest’s campus, Will is a member of the Wake Forest Catholic Community and Dow Jones Club. In his free time, Will enjoys going to the gym, watching sports and photography.