From the Editor: Year 109

January 23, 2025
From the OGB archives

Going into our 109th year, the Old Gold & Black is charting new waters. 

Frankly, as the next generation of journalists, it’s hard not to grow alarmed at the spreading of misinformation and political sentiment that not only disparages the media, but fact and truth. In any journalism class at Wake Forest, you learn that journalism is an active cornerstone of our democracy: a check on power by the people, for the people. 

As college students, we have a duty to remain informed based on ethical, factual, fair and objective sources. Our little newspaper has a wide reach — and we promise to continue to be a trusted informant. With that, we must go beyond our campus and into the communities in which we reside. This year, the Old Gold & Black is upholding this commitment: in 2024, we furthered our coverage to include a brand-new section, City & State. The section has blossomed and grown, now expanding to two pages of our newspaper. 

In 2025, we are increasing our staff — including more voices, opinions and different types of content. We want all Wake Forest students to feel seen, heard and represented by our organization. In tandem, we embrace accountability for our shortcomings and welcome discussion surrounding our coverage. 

This year, we want to expand our reach and become more accessible. We will continue to do our news recap videos and will look toward expanding our creative team. This includes a wider reach on social media, more video and visual projects on the horizon and an expanded podcasting network. 

When thinking about the standards of journalism, as we are so often prompted to do in our newsroom and classes, we remember that our first commitment is to our readers. We live, work and write within the community of Wake Forest. Therefore, we report on what matters to students, faculty and staff, using our network of resources across campus to accurately reflect the state of our institution. 

In the face of adversity against journalism, we stay strong in our conviction that the pillars of reporting — truth, accuracy and objectivity, remain at the forefront of our coverage. 

As always, as our motto says, we are “covering the campus like the magnolias.” The Old Gold & Black remains deeply committed to transparency, accuracy and upholding the standards of ethical, free journalism. 

