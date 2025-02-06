What does Trump’s second term mean for the future of climate policy?

On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement. This move sent shockwaves through global climate advocacy efforts.

This decision marks a stark departure from the Biden administration’s climate policies and raises concerns about the future of national and international environmental initiatives. While Trump’s stance on climate policy is well known, his return to power reignites debates over America’s role in addressing global warming.

Trump’s history with climate policy

Trump initially announced the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris Agreement in 2017, citing concerns that it would undermine American economic interests. The agreement allows countries to set targets for reducing coal, oil and natural gas emissions with progressively stricter standards. Under the Biden administration, the U.S. proposed reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 60% by 2035.

Instead of participating in a global accord, Trump emphasized national interests.

“The United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris Accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country,” he stated at a 2017 White House briefing. “This includes ending the implementation of the nationally determined contribution and the Green Climate Fund, which is costing the United States a vast fortune.”

Wake Forest Law Professor Scott Schang suggests that policy experts could persuade Trump to support climate innovation.

“Many environmental policy professionals could argue to President Trump that the U.S. needs to lead on innovation around climate change to remain competitive internationally — both economically and from a national defense standpoint,” Schang said.

During a rally at the Capital One Arena shortly after retaking office, Trump declared, “I’m immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris Climate Accord rip-off.” He argued that remaining in the agreement would harm American industries while allowing major polluters like China to increase emissions with little accountability. Trump has long criticized global climate agreements, asserting that they put the U.S. at an economic disadvantage while benefiting foreign competitors.

Key aspects of the agreement

A significant focus of the agreement is achieving global peaking and climate neutrality, meaning countries must aim to reach peak emissions as soon as possible and eventually balance emissions with carbon sinks, effectively achieving net-zero emissions. To do this, mitigation efforts require developed nations to take the lead in reducing emissions while developing countries work toward enhancing their reductions.

At the same time, adaptation strategies play a critical role in helping nations cope with the inevitable consequences of climate change, such as extreme weather events and rising sea levels. The agreement also formally acknowledges the necessity of addressing loss and damage — a recognition of the irreversible impacts climate change has on vulnerable communities.

Officials regularly conduct a global stocktake to track progress and assess collective advancements based on the latest scientific data. The agreement also establishes a transparency framework to ensure accountability by requiring nations to accurately report their emissions and climate efforts.

Beyond emissions reductions, the Paris Agreement prioritizes climate change education and the expansion of public awareness on environmental issues. Additionally, developed countries commit to providing finance, technology and capacity-building support to help develop nations transition to sustainable energy sources and strengthen their climate resilience.

Global and Domestic Implications

The exit of the U.S. from the Paris Agreement has far-reaching consequences, particularly for international climate diplomacy. With green political parties in the European Union losing momentum and other global powers like China positioning themselves as climate leaders, this could create a leadership vacuum in international climate action efforts.

For developing countries, the withdrawal of the U.S. is especially alarming. The Paris Agreement includes provisions for wealthier nations to assist developing countries in reducing emissions and adapting to climate change impacts. Without U.S. participation, critical funding and technological support may decline, making it harder for vulnerable nations to transition to clean energy and implement necessary climate initiatives.

Domestically, Trump’s climate policy rollback will likely face resistance from state and local governments. Many states, notably California, have implemented stringent climate policies and forged independent agreements with international partners.

“One of the strengths of our system is that it’s a federal system, meaning that the majority of power under the Constitution is supposed to reside in the states, including power over the environment,” Schang said. “Mayors and governors have their seats at the table regarding climate change issues.”

Looking ahead

While Trump has the executive power to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, his broader environmental agenda may face legal challenges. During his first term, the courts blocked numerous attempts to weaken environmental regulations. Experts predict a similar pattern this time around.

“He was very ineffective in his first years in making significant policy changes. The courts struck down almost everything he tried to do with the environment,” Schang said. “He can slow down climate progress but can’t stop it.”

As the world grapples with the consequences of climate change, Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement signals a shift in U.S. climate leadership. While federal climate action may stall, state-level initiatives and international pressure could continue to drive progress.