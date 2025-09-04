"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend” Strikes Gold

A review of Carpenter’s sexy and smart seventh studio album
Kenley McClure
September 4, 2025
Categories:
A collection of man-hating anthems, “Man’s Best Friend” is an album most women can get behind. (Courtesy of the Associated Press)

How does one top an album as popular as Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet?” For Carpenter, the answer comes in “Man’s Best Friend,” her seventh studio album, which, upon its release on Aug. 29, has divided the internet. 

Platforms like Instagram and X are filled with users who claim all the songs sound similar and that Carpenter’s innuendo-filled lyrics are getting old. I think, however,  “Man’s Best Friend” is a sonically cohesive and fun follow-up to the world Carpenter is building with her music. 

Listening from start to finish, this album feels less like a collection of mega-hits and more like a sitcom. It gives the feeling of sitting on the floor ranting to your friends, if that rant were a produced show with laugh tracks and guest stars.

Some songs I have on repeat so far include the unhinged and cheerful “Go-Go Juice,” the Barbie Dreamhouse-sounding “House Tour,” the hilarious and lamentful “My Man on Willpower,” the sultry “When Did You Get Hot?” and my personal favorite, the sinister yet dreamy “Never Getting Laid.” 

Story continues below advertisement

A true standout is the release-day single “Tears.” A disco-infused groove about being turned on by men doing the bare minimum, this song shows off Carpenter’s hilarious sexual lyrics and is accompanied by a scenic “Rocky Horror Picture Show”-inspired music video, which stars Carpenter alongside Colman Domingo in drag. 

Strikingly, “Man’s Best Friend,” which came scarcely a year after “Short n’ Sweet,” doesn’t sound like it was shooting for the same obscene commercial success. The album is fun and an easy listen, so grab your “Go-Go Juice” and dance around to some man-hating anthems.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
“To protect and to serve” - WSPD vehicle parked outside of the downtown Winston-Salem precinct.
I Call Shotgun
A Partial view of Huang Xiangjian’s “A Thousand Miles in Search of Relatives." (Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art)
400 years ago, a Chinese artist painted the search for family
Brooke Shields hosted and directed "Love Letters" on Tedford Stage April 17. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University)
Love Letters: An evening with Brooke Shields
The Pit is located inside of Reynolda hall on the main quad of campus. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University)
The Pit: What Students Don’t Know About Wake Forest’s Dining Hall
Pants down, jokes up: Banshees close the year
Pants down, jokes up: Banshees close the year
Director Michael Kamtman gives suggestions to his actors during rehearsals.
“The Tempest” blows through Tedford Stage
More in Uncategorized
This year marked the 14th annual Arnold Palmer Day, which began in 2011 to honor the distinguished alumni and is organized by the Traditions Council on the first day of The Masters tournament. (Courtesy of @wfuniversity on Instagram)
Traditions Council Remembers Arnold Palmer
"Tree stumps are scattered around, providing seating for small classes or anyone who wishes to stop and take a quick rest." (Courtesy of Wake Forest Office of Sustainability)
Go outside and touch grass: the value of outdoor learning spaces
Sydney Smith presenting “Empathy: Strengthens Advocacy: The NC Hog Industry and Beyond”
Student voices, sustainable futures: Earth Talks return to Wake Forest
Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis (23) lays down a jam on a Florida State defender, yet the Demon Deacons lost to the Seminoles, 72-70.
Deja vú becoming less bearable for Men's Basketball
Letter from Exec: We need free speech
Letter from Exec: We need free speech
Boopie Miller (0) dribbles near half-court while being guarded by Notre Dame’s Markus Burton (3). Burton had 31 points in the matchup. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Wake Forest fails to finish against Notre Dame, falls 70-65