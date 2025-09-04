As the school year starts and our calendars fill up, it is more important than ever to find time to spend outdoors. Late summer is a beautiful time of year in Winston-Salem, and there are many nature sites to visit in and around the city for a moment of tranquility.

We love “top 10 lists” here at Wake Forest, so in the spirit of that, here are my top 10 nature spots in Winston-Salem:

This park has several walking trails, a playground complete with in-ground trampolines and an overlook to the deep blue water of one of Winston-Salem’s old quarries. A popular spot at sunset, rumors swirl that there are freshwater jellyfish that populate the rocky depths — you just might have to visit yourself to see if this is true.

All paths lead back to Salem Lake — this moderate, 5.2-mile trail connects several others throughout the city. This meandering paved path is a direct link from the outskirts of Downtown to Salem Lake, and offers a wide range of sights through sections of downtown Winston-Salem, past creeks and under bridges.

This historical Moravian community, akin to Colonial Williamsburg, is filled with charming buildings, native gardens, a delicious coffee shop and the oldest educational institute for girls in the country, Salem College. An autumn staple, you can stroll through the old town or walk down the 1.2-mile stroll way path.

A beautiful 92-acre nature preserve located in the heart of the city. Open from dawn to dusk every day, the trail features rolling hills, cattle and wildflower fields.

A 7-mile loop that offers picturesque views of Salem Lake and connects with downtown Winston-Salem. You can bike, walk or run along the trails. The lake also offers boat rentals.

This park has 19 acres of urban wildlife habitat running along Salem Creek. They organize creek cleanups, educational workshops and encourage volunteering in the pollinator garden.

Located at the center of the Innovation Quarter near Wake Downtown, the park is the location of the annual Maya Angelou Garden Party, hosted by Wake Forest, which honors Maya Angelou through art, storytelling, food and music.

Silas Creek Greenway is a simple, 0.8-mile trail only 10 minutes from campus. It is perfect for a quick, rejuvenating walk and some sunshine.

While Pilot Mountain is not located in Winston-Salem, it is only a 30-minute drive away! Alongside gorgeous views, the mountain offers various hiking trails and rock climbing routes for people of all skill levels.

Hanging Rock is a 45-minute drive away and offers 20+ hiking trails, bike trails, rock climbing, fishing, horseback riding and camping sites.

Whether you’re an avid hiker or just want a quick break from Wake’s campus, Winston-Salem (or the broader North Carolina area) has something for everyone!