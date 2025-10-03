Tranquil trails

The Reynolda trails are a quintessential spot for Wake Forest students to jog, walk with friends or get their daily coffee fix and sweet treat from Dough-Joe’s coffee shop.

Reynolda estate is an extension of Wake’s campus, and boasts more than two miles of walking trails, wetlands, woodlands, expansive gardens, a waterfall, a meadow and two fields with beehives. The estate is rich in history, having been the home of J.J. and Katherine Reynolds, one of the most influential business and philanthropic families in Winston-Salem. The university often incorporates the Reynolda estate into classes, and the museum is free of charge for all Wake Forest students.

The trails allow students to feel as though they have escaped school for a moment, immersing themselves in nature while being only minutes away from the main campus. Students can walk, talk and take a moment to breathe.

Jon Roethling, the director of Reynolda Gardens, said the gardens and trails are an invaluable resource for students.

"The gardens give students the opportunity to shut the books and go walk for an hour in beautiful, safe surroundings that can allow them to decompress," Roethling said.

College life can be demanding, and “Work Forest” is notorious for its rigorous classes, packed social life, and pressure to excel professionally. Wake expects us to do it all, and for the most part, students live up to this expectation.

Ella Jones, a sophomore majoring in history, reflects on her experiences with the trails and how important they are to her well-being at Wake Forest.

"I love the Reynolda trails because they give me a way to pursue intentional time with friends and get some sun," Jones said. "The trails have allowed me to delve into some of my favorite, most vulnerable conversations and spend time outside."

Excitingly, Reynolda is looking to expand the trail system. The trails currently span around two miles, but Roethling says that the estate is hoping to expand to six miles, which would incorporate the trails into the meadow and through the woodlands. This expansion intends to provide more spaces and opportunities for students and the surrounding community to get outside and be in nature.

Reynolda is a wonderful place for recreation and relaxation, and volunteering is integral to keeping the area clean and enjoyable for everyone. For anyone looking for a way to get involved, Reynolda is always accepting new volunteers and looking for partnerships with the university.

If you need a moment away from the flurry of campus, the Reynolda trails offer some peace and solitude — right in Wake Forest’s backyard.