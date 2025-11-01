Happy Climate News Column

The headlines are filled with stories of polar ice caps melting, pollution choking our cities and the billions of microplastics in everything we own and eat. While it is important to stay informed about the problems in the environment, it is just as important to acknowledge what IS going well.

To flip the script for a minute, let’s look at some happy news in the world of the environment.

Global solar efforts are on the rise … up 64% since last year

Even as the United States shifts away from renewable energy, solar installations are up 64% globally. China has spearheaded this effort, alongside India and much of Africa, as solar has become a more appealing option amidst a “volatile fossil fuel market.”

Urine might save the world

Urine is now being examined as a potential eco-friendly alternative to hydrogen production, which is typically achieved through gas reforming, which releases large amounts of carbon. Alternatively, urine is readily available, and research shows that bacteria can be used to convert compounds in urine into hydrogen without emitting any pollutants. This process has the potential to generate energy that can be used to power cars and homes, while also providing a solution to waste disposal.

Hozier is even cooler than we thought; how he incorporates nature into his music

In May, Andrew Hozier-Byrne, who performs as Hozier released a 10th anniversary version of his “Like Real People Do,” with a few changes. It features nature sounds, including birds, water, insects and thunder. He celebrates music with nature and for nature, as he pledged 50% of all the royalties to be donated to global conservation efforts. This is part of a larger movement called “Sounds Right,” organized by the Museum for the United Nations: UN Live. Other artists involved in this movement include Ellie Goulding, Aurora, Tom Walker, Brian Eno and the estate of David Bowie.

Octopi are fascinating (and kind of scary?)

New octopus research shows that they can use any of their eight legs to do essentially anything we can do. According to Kendra Buresch, a biologist at the Marine Biological Laboratory, they are “incredible multitaskers,” performing acts like reaching and walking. They use their front arms to explore, while their back arms are mostly used for movement. They don’t appear to have hand dominance, using both left and right arms equally.