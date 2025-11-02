Football gets embarrassed in Tallahassee

Wake Forest football fell apart in their game against Florida State after last weekend’s incredible alumni weekend victory over SMU. The Demon Deacons lost 42-7 in Tallahassee as the offense failed to gain any momentum throughout the game.

Head Coach Jake Dickert started Robby Ashford at quarterback following Deshawn Purdie’s three-turnover game last week. Ashford and the Demon Deacons started strongly, running the ball, but were unable to score in the first half.

The defense gave up a long catch and run to receiver Duce Robinson at the end of the first quarter, allowing Florida State to score its first touchdown shortly into the second quarter.

Sloppy play and turnovers plagued Wake Forest throughout the game. Florida State forced fumbles from several ball carriers, stalling many Demon Deacon drives.

Later in the second quarter, quarterback Tommy Castellanos delivered a long strike to Randy Pittman Jr., allowing the Seminoles to find the endzone at the end of the half.

“Defensively, we were on the field too much and we gave up too many big plays really for the first time all season,” Dickert said.

Even though Florida State only led 14-0 at the half, it felt like the Demon Deacons would have to climb a mountain to overcome the deficit.

In the second half, Wake Forest was able to hold off Florida State’s explosive offense until a fumbled snap by Robby Ashford left the Seminoles in Demon Deacon territory.

After that, Florida State piled on touchdown after touchdown.

Following another Robby Ashford interception at the end of the third quarter, Dickert turned to Deshawn Purdie to close out the game. Ashford ended the game completing 12 of his 21 passes for 93 yards, adding 59 yards on the ground.

“[We] didn’t have much going on offense,” Dickert said. “Didn’t execute and put any drives together or finish.”

Purdie eventually tossed a six-yard touchdown to wide receiver Micah Mays Jr. to put the Demon Deacons on the scoreboard and avoid the shutout. Unfortunately for Wake Forest, that touchdown ended up being their only points of the game.

“Our team has to respond to this game,” Dickert said. “This is the first time since we’ve all been together that we’ve had this type of result.”

The Demon Deacons must figure out their offensive woes if they want to compete in a bowl game this season. With just a few games left on their schedule, they need to pick up at least one more win to become bowl eligible.

Wake Forest has another tough matchup ahead of them, as they face the No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville, VA. The Cavaliers are first in the ACC and boast an 8-1 record.