Happy Climate News Column

The headlines are filled with stories of polar ice caps melting, pollution choking our cities and the billions of microplastics in everything we own and eat. While it is important to stay informed about the problems in the environment, it is just as important to acknowledge what IS going well.

To flip the script for a minute, let’s look at some happy news in the world of the environment.

The beavers are back!

For over five centuries, the Eurasian beaver has been missing the rivers along northern Portugal due to riverbank development, overhunting and deforestation. But now, they appear to be popping back up, thanks to work by a group of conservationists known as Rewilding Portugal and other conservation efforts in neighboring Spain. This is incredibly important for the biodiversity and ecosystem stability in these areas.

It’s always sunny in Vatican City

The Vatican City has joined seven other countries that has achieved complete energy independence, running only on renewable sources. This effort was accomplished by Pope Francis, who, before his death, spearheaded the construction of a solar installation that could supply energy to the entire Vatican City. The other seven countries that can claim complete energy independence are Albania, Bhutan, Nepal, Paraguay, Iceland, Ethiopia and the Democratic of Congo—all of which generate around 99.7% of their consumed electricity through renewable means.

Buildings can sweat, essentially

Scientists from Singapore have developed a paint that regulates the temperature of a building by “sweating.” A cement-based coating in the paint reflects sunlight and releases water, which cools the building without using electricity. Even more interesting, the pain reabsorbs water from rain and moisture in the air to replace water lost during its evaporation, just like human skin would.

Green lights only

In an effort to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles, Copenhagen synchronized traffic lights on many of the major roads so that a cyclist going around 12.4 mph can glide through green lights the entire way to work. This effort increases the emphasis on cyclists, improves safety and may encourage more people to opt for bicycles over cars.