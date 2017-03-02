Deacon Profile: Amanda Kim

Senior Amanda Kim, an education major with a minor in health and human services, appears to have a typical college experience.

She goes to classes, works in the Office of Wellbeing and is a member of a sorority. However, without getting to know Kim, other students would not recognize that she has a sleep disorder: narcolepsy with cataplexy.

After her diaagnosis in high school, Kim was forced to adjust to the difficulies associated with having a sleep disorder. She now hopes to use these experiencces to spread awareness and advocate for others with related invisible disorders.

What is something that you want people to know about you, but that they wouldn’t know just by seeing you?

I have narcolepsy with cataplexy. About 60 percent of people with narcolepsy also have narcolepsy with cataplexy. Essentially, it’s the intrusion of sleep during the day. When you dream at night, your body is paralyzed so you don’t act out your emotions, and when you dream you have really strong emotions.

For people with narcolepsy with cataplexy, there’s a strong emotion that triggers the cataplexy. It can be anger, fear or anything, but for me it’s laughter. So cataplexy is suddenly a loss of muscle tone. This can be anything from your neck giving out, half your body, just an arm, just a leg, but for me its my whole body.

During the day I take medication for it so I can laugh and everything is okay. But sometimes I’ll be laughing with my friends later at night and if I’m holding something they have to grab it or I’ll drop it, or I have to find somewhere to sit. It’s really helpful for teachers and friends to know this because it helps explain everything that comes with narcolepsy with cataplexy.

So you were diagnosed at an early age?

Yes, my junior year of high school. Second semester of my freshman year I started realizing something was wrong. I had basically been sleep deprived my entire life. I haven’t been to bed before 10 p.m. since fourth grade, so I knew I was sleep deprvied. It was when I couldn’t function anymore that everything started falling apart. I couldn’t stay awake in class to save my life.

I remember being really concerned about myself sophomore year when I wrote a paper. I started it from 9-11 p.m., went to bed and woke up. I wrote more from 1-3 a.m., then went back to bed. I finished it from like 5-8 a.m. and then went to school. When I got that paper back, it wasn’t until I got to the second page that I recognized the writing, enough that I had to flip back to the first page to see if it was actually mine. I did not remember writing it.

This is when I realized there was something wrong. This was hard because when you’re exhausted, people think it’s because you’re not sleeping enough. I would sleep all weekend, in cars, in movies, but it just wasn’t enough. People thought I was lazy, but I’ve never had a hint of laziness in my personality. My friends didn’t understand, because they all said they were tired all the time too. I knew something was wrong, but nobody believed me.

How has narcolepsy affected your day-to-day experience at Wake Forest?

I take medication every morning when I wake up, but of course this wears off by around seven. In terms of making it through the day, I self-medicate with caffeine, which is not at all recommended by my doctor.

I used to have a booster pill to help me get through the day, but it was a stimulant so it caused me so much anxiety that I just couldn’t take it anymore.

Another more unknown issue with narcolepsy is that I also can’t sleep through the night. Basically when I’m supposed to be awake, I’m sleepy. And when I’m supposed to be asleep I can’t. I take medications that lets me sleep for four hours at a time, which is also complicated because I either get eight hours or I get four hours. Depending on the night, I have to pick between four or eight and just have to work with that.

How has your disorder impacted who you are today?

If a cure were to come out, I would be the first person in line for it. But when I look back on my experience, I wouldn’t say that I would rather have not experienced it at all. Before I was diagnosed, I had a really privileged life. I was doing well in school, I had really great friends, I was dancing competitively and I didn’t have any real issues that mattered.

It was with having my health compromise and experiencing the academic struggles that came along with that, figuring out who my friends really were and realizing that life isn’t always fair. I didn’t understand this before that. I would like to think of myself as a sympathetic person, but my diagnosis opened my eyes to greater things in the world that people face every day that just went right over my head.

What is frustrating about the misunderstanding of narcolepsy? What do you want more people to know?

The biggest misunderstanding is that people attribute overwhelming exhaustion to laziness — people think you can control it, that it’s something that just takes over. But you can’t control it. Sometimes people think it’s a joke, that I’ll be having conversations and just pass out in the middle of it. There are people, who mid-conversation will do this, but those people are more extreme. For them it’s so disabling that they cannot live a normal life, but most people with narcolepsy don’t experience this.

Also narcolepsy takes, on average, seven years to get properly diagnosed, which means seven years of bouncing around between doctors because narcolepsy mirrors extreme sleep deprivation. Doctors have a hard time differentiating between extreme sleep deprivation and people who actually have a disorder when they’re listening to patients retell their experience.

What have you done to increase awareness on campus?

This past fall I went to a narcolepsy network youth ambassador training and I plan on doing professional development training for teachers. Narcolepsy typically hits people in adolescence, but there are also kids who get it at three and adults who get it after 50.

More directly on campus, I put together the week of sleep last year. I had come up with doing a sleep-focused initiative as part of an internship with the Office of Wellbeing my junior year. Malika, who is the director of Wellbeing wanted to do something sleep-related, and thought my ideas were perfect.

People don’t typically value their sleep; we feel good about ourselves based on how little sleep we get, so the idea that sleep is actually valuable is difficult to get through people’s heads. Through the Week of Sleep, I hoped to help people value sleep and to show why it is important and how to get better sleep. It also forced people to try to prioritize their sleep.

It’s difficult that I can’t do that extra club that I love if it sacrifices sleep like I used to. I can’t cram in extra homework to get that higher grade. There are many times I’ve gone to bed at a decent time knowing I will get a lower grade the next day, truly choosing my health over my grades.

How will you take these lessons with you after graduation?

I am an elementary education major. I think the adversity that I went through helped me learn how to advocate for myself, the world of accommodations is a difficult one. Also, having a disorder that nobody can see is equated with having nothing wrong with you. Being a teacher, I plan on being understanding and accommodating. Just because you can’t see something doesn’t mean there’s nothing.