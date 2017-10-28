Reader questions journalistic practices of student publication

This letter follows up on your article in OG&B “Circulated emails cause campus concern.”

Please ask Sabin Sidney of Wake Forest Review how articles like “Our Top Ten Favorite Tweets from @realDonaldTrump” can include as number 8 the following:

“@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision.”

That tweet is misogynistic and homophobic. Attacking women for their looks is sexist. Is this how WFR shares the value of ethical journalism?

Twice I posted a comment deploring this post on WFR, twice the comment was deleted.

Is there no one at Wake Forest Review who does not find this tweet offensive? Is Wake Forest Review’s message to female readers that sexism is alive and well, and they approve of tweets like this? Out of many thousands of tweets is this one of the best?