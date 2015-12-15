President: Chandler Averette

Editor’s note: The above summaries were submitted by the candidates themselves, but may have been edited for length, clarity and AP Style.

The goal of Chandler Averette’s platform is to emphasize the student experience and elevate it to new levels within the Wake Forest community. The ideas and wellbeing of this community are a top priority as we are all on the same home team.

A junior politics and international affairs major with minors in communication and international studies, Averette has been involved in Student Government for three years, serving as a member of committees such as the Student Organizations Council and currently the Diversity and Inclusion Committee and serving as Speaker Pro Tempore his sophomore year. In this time, he has engaged with constituents on a personalized level and developed with fellow senators resolutions that aid in the well being of the student body. Averette promises to continue these endeavors as well as continue to “plus” the systems of implementation for these resolutions as president and as a student of Wake Forest.

The platform Averette presents is elevating the student experience through the means of communication by broadcasting the student voice, emphasizing safety and awareness and advocating career resources that shape the future of the students. Projects that are underway to achieve these goals are Instagram live streams with student guest stars, development of an anonymous climate analysis survey to raise awareness on sexual assault, development of an installation plan for security cameras across university parking lots for safety, as well as personalized advertisements of OPCD resources for students seeking careers and internships.