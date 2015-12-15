Deacon Spotlight: Ody Oguama

After coming off the bench for the first two games of the year, freshman Ody Oguama now starts most games for the Demon Deacons.

After coming off the bench for the first two games of the year, freshman Ody Oguama now starts most games for the Demon Deacons. The 6’9” power forward from Raleigh played his senior season at Woodstock Academy under Coach Tony Bergeron in Woodstock, Conn. While he is not one of the most prolific scorers, Oguama does all the little things that make him a fan favorite. Whether it’s an emphatic block to pump up the crowd or a thunderous dunk down the stretch, Oguama is the man for the job and always does what he’s asked to do on the court. This is certainly a promising start for what looks to be an illustrious career at Wake Forest for Oguama.

Jake Singer: When did you first realize you had what it takes to become a Division I basketball player?

Ody Oguama: I didn’t realize it until I was coming into my junior year of high school and playing AAU ball in the summer, which was where I picked up my first Division One offer.

JS: Who is your biggest inspiration/role model?

OO: I strive to be like my dad just because he’s such a hardworking individual. He’s taken care of me and my family for just as long as I know. Whatever we need, he always finds a way to provide it.

JS: Why did you choose Wake Forest?

OO: Apart from having such great athletics, Wake Forest is a great academic school. So it’s like the pinnacle of both athletics and academics. I figured that would be a great situation for me.

JS: What are your expectations for the team for the end of this season and heading into next season?

OO: I hope we just work hard over the course of the summer and into the pre-season. Each individual needs to learn more about the game and step it up, because we are losing a couple of guys. We need to work defensively to fill some roles we are going to be missing next year.

JS: What do you like to do in your free time?

OO: I typically like to sleep or work out.

JS: What was your favorite game this year?

OO: My favorite game this year, [jokingly] it sounds sort of selfish, is the Boston College game at home because that’s where I had my first career double-double. I really felt good that game and thought that there was a matchup that our bigs could exploit.

JS: Out of all the in-conference road trips this year, which ACC venue stood out the most to you?

OO: Cameron [Indoor Stadium at Duke] was crazy. The history behind it and the experience of just going there and hearing the crowd … was pretty awesome.

JS: Do you have a message for all the fans?

OO: Thank you for taking the time out of your day to come and watch us play basketball. Thank you for showing the team all your love. The whole team, players and staff included, are grateful. Go Deacs!