Deacons Acquire Hokie Reserve Wing

Former Virginia Tech wing Isaiah Wilkins becomes the second transfer Danny Manning’s squad has acquired since the season’s end. The Winston-Salem native appeared in all 32 games and started five this past season for the Hokies, who finished a disappointing 16-16. Despite a promising freshman campaign, Wilkins only averaged 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds a game.

Checking in at 6’3” and 230 lbs., Wilkins plays a tweener role between a huge guard and an undersized forward. Originally recruited by former Virginia Tech and current Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams, Wilkins never fully fit into current Hokie Coach Mike Young’s high-volume perimeter shooting offensive philosophy. Wilkins transitioned to the power-forward position this past season with limited effectiveness. He shot just 28% from 3 and 34% from the field in 14.4 minutes of play per game.

Highlights of Wilkins’ season included 13 points in December wins against VMI and Gardner-Webb, and 11 points in a blowout loss at Duke. Wilkins played eight minutes in his homecoming trip to Winston-Salem, going scoreless and pulling down two rebounds.

Despite scoring north of 22 points a game as a senior, the Mount Tabor high school graduate was lightly recruited. He ultimately chose Virginia Tech over offers from High Point, Presbyterian and Hampton. As a freshman in Blacksburg, Wilkins burst onto the scene, scoring 21 points in the season opener against Gardner-Webb, despite entering the season with the expectation of redshirting. He would go on to be a solid rotation piece on a Virginia Tech squad that advanced to the Sweet 16. Typically, Wilkins would be required to sit out a season before playing two more, but signals sent by the NCAA have indicated that they will approve most if not all hardship requests due to the COVID-19 outbreak. If this occurred, Wilkins would be able to play next season.

His addition adds depth to a severely depleted Wake Forest backcourt. Both Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn transferred out after the season, Brandon Childress and Torry Johnson graduated, and on Wednesday junior Chaundee Brown announced his intention to declare for the draft. Assuming no other roster turnover, the Demon Deacons backcourt will feature transfers Ian DuBose and Wilkins, returning sophomore Jahcobi Neath and incoming freshman Marcus Watson Jr. Wilkins’ commitment leaves the Deacons with one more open scholarship spot.

This Isaiah Wilkins has no relation to the son of Dominique Wilkins and former UVA player Isaiah Wilkins.