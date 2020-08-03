Old Gold & Busy at Home: Confederate Statues with Jay Curley

In this week’s episode, Olivia interviews Dr. Jay Curley about the current conversation surrounding confederate statues. Dr. Curley is an Art History professor at Wake Forest and he grew up in Richmond, Virginia, giving him a unique perspective on how we should approach discussing these monuments. Tune in to hear more about how we can locate these statues in the art world, the importance of historical context, and what we should be doing with these monuments once they are removed. This podcast is a product of the Old Gold & Black, Wake Forest’s student newspaper. It is hosted by Olivia Field, the Editor-in-Chief and a podcast enthusiast.

