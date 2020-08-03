Mon. Aug 3rd, 2020

Old Gold & Busy at Home: Confederate Statues with Jay Curley

By Editorial Staff 6 days ago

In this week’s episode, Olivia interviews Dr. Jay Curley about the current conversation surrounding confederate statues. Dr. Curley is an Art History professor at Wake Forest and he grew up in Richmond, Virginia, giving him a unique perspective on how we should approach discussing these monuments. Tune in to hear more about how we can locate these statues in the art world, the importance of historical context, and what we should be doing with these monuments once they are removed. This podcast is a product of the Old Gold & Black, Wake Forest’s student newspaper. It is hosted by Olivia Field, the Editor-in-Chief and a podcast enthusiast.

  • Hank Wordsworth

    This synthetic, trendy cathexis of all the evils of the world onto a few statues no one would otherwise think about will not end with their removal but will in fact move on to new obsessions. Already, for example, it seems intent to hollow out the liberal arts and to marginalize 90% of the Western canon to a status of permanent infamy. This is not the kind of agenda that selects for self-respecting white men. Potential geniuses on the order of Shakespeare, Yeats, Eliot and Pound are still out there, but they’re probably enrolled in STEM or trade school. The tragic irony is many in the liberal arts probably prefer it that way