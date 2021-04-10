Secretary: Cate Pitterle

In her time at Wake, Cate Pitterle has been an involved leader on campus through Student Government, the Old Gold & Black and the Program for Leadership and Character. Having entered Wake Forest during a time of tumultuous change and upheaval, she has seen firsthand the impacts of the pandemic on those around her and is passionate about supporting students through advocacy and empowerment.

As a COVID-19 Liaison in Student Government, Cate serves as a main point of contact for COVID-19 policy and continually advocates for transparency surrounding university actions. Students deserve to be well-informed of actions that directly impact them, and Cate will continue to push for increased communication with the student body as we go into the new school year. We can push for openness surrounding not only COVID-19 policies, but also Resident Advisor contracts and pay, disability access and mental health.

Student Government is uniquely positioned as a bridge between administrators and students. As Secretary, Cate will continue increasing access to Student Government meetings and projects. By ensuring open and consistent communication with students, as well as keeping a thorough record of Student Government activities, she hopes to make the student body more aware of Student Government’s role and impact.

The pandemic’s impacts on students have extended beyond questions of safety. Cate’s beliefs center around balancing COVID-19 safety and student wellbeing, particularly mental health. As Secretary, she will continue to advocate for increased funding and staffing to the University Counseling Center (UCC). She will also continue pushing for more resources for students, including access to and information about offices such as the Learning Assistance Center and SAFE Office. For underrepresented students, this year has been especially challenging. Cate will push to direct resources to minority students and establish the Realizing Diversity, Inclusion and Equity (RIDE) framework across student organizations and within Student Government.

Additionally, Cate will push for increased campus safety and disability access measures. After recent safety advisories, issues of safety and security should be prioritized. On some parts of campus, Blue Lights are not clearly visible. Cate has heard constituent concerns from all parts of campus that have energized her to push for more Blue Lights and better lighting across campus. Furthermore, Wake must continue to increase accessibility to buildings and facilities for all students.

Cate is from Cary, NC and is a rising sophomore with an intended major in Politics and International Affairs. She serves on the Dean of Students Advisory Council and is involved with her sorority, Delta Zeta. She hopes to increase awareness of Student Government and its actions so Wake Forest students can have a voice empowering and fighting for them.