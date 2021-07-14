University will begin removing unvaccinated students from courses, housing

The university will begin enforcing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on August 1, new email says

The university announced Wednesday that it will begin taking action against those not in compliance with its vaccine mandate.

According to an email sent on behalf of Executive Vice President Hof Millam and Provost Rogan Kersh, Wake Forest will start removing unvaccinated students from enrolled courses and assigned housing beginning on August 1. The university will consider anyone who has not uploaded documentation of their vaccination status (or anyone who has not applied for and been approved for an exemption) as unvaccinated.

“Your health and safety and that of our entire community are top priorities for Wake Forest,” the email states. “Evidence demonstrates that the vaccines are as effective in real-world use as they were in earlier trials at limiting the spread of infection and the severity of symptoms among the few who do get infected.”

The email continues, “Getting this safe and effective vaccine offers an added layer of protection against COVID-19 that will allow us all to enjoy a vibrant semester on campus.”

Those who have not uploaded proper documentation will be notified via the Student Health Portal, and it may take two-to-three days to verify the information provided, per the same email. As such, submitting the documentation in advance of July 28 is likely wise.

The email also assured international students who may not have access to the vaccine (especially the FDA-approved Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines) that they should expect to receive assistance from the university. The email directs international students who have not received any vaccine or have received a vaccine not approved by the FDA (e.g. AstraZeneca’s vaccine) to email [email protected] with the subject line “‘International Student Vaccine Extension.’”

Unvaccinated students will be required to quarantine in Winston-Salem if exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

For more information on vaccine requirements and how Wake Forest compares to the rest of North Carolina, read this previous Old Gold & Black article.

This story is breaking. For updates, check back at wfuogb.com.