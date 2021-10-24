University releases details about Saturday night crash

The site of the crash

Aine Pierre, News Editor
October 24, 2021

Last night, a car driven by a student collided with a Wake Forest athletics bus on its way back from Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Walker indicated that the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to the scene and that no injuries were reported. The Winston-Salem Police Department told the Old Gold & Black it would provide more information during normal business hours on Monday. 

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information comes in. 