Police+Beat

Miscellaneous

An unknown subject attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a work truck in Reynolda Village. The report was filed at 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 17.

An unknown subject removed a glass plaque from Angelou and later returned it. The report was filed at 3:49 p.m.

University Police assisted WSPD in responding to a loud noise call at a party with about 75-100 people. No citations were issued. The report was filed at 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 20.

An off-campus golf complex on Reynolds Park Road advised that students had damaged the complex’s property. The report was filed at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.