As of now, Wake Forest plans to maintain status quo

Administration is confident that the booster vaccine requirement will allow the university to resume normal operations

After a Dec. 20 conversation with Dr. Chris Ohl, an infectious disease specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Health, the university is keeping its current plans for the Spring 2022 semester, per SG president Ally Swartzberg, who is familiar with the conversation.

According to Swartzberg, the administration is confident that by requiring booster shots and keeping an indoor mask mandate in effect, the university will be able to operate safely this spring.

Swartzberg stressed that just because Wake Forest is currently planning to operate in-person, that does not mean the developing situation with COVID-19 will not force a change in plans. The Old Gold & Black will continue to monitor the situation.