Wake Forest announces COVID-19 policies for Fall 2022

In an email addressed to the Wake Forest community on June 3, the university announced its COVID-19 protocols moving forward into the Fall 2022 semester, many of which remain the same.

For the entire Wake Forest community, masks will remain optional, though the university may require them at points throughout the year to control the virus’s spread. For students and faculty, proof of vaccination and a single booster will still be required, and incoming students must submit vaccination and booster documentation by July 1 along with their required vaccinations. Students may still apply for a religious exemption to the vaccine requirement. Additionally, isolation and quarantine spaces will still be provided.

One change for the upcoming semester is the use of the Our Way Forward website which will transition to a page that directs community members to COVID-19 information on the websites of individual campus departments. Wake Forest’s COVID-19 Notice and other important policies can now be found at policy.wfu.edu.

The university will also determine if additional boosters and vaccine requirements are necessary in accordance with emerging public health guidance.

For faculty, the COVID-19 Sick and Care Leave Policy expired on June 1, 2022. Those who requested their leave while the policy was still in effect are able to complete their leave. The Faculty & Staff Clinic will remain available for COVID-related questions and testing.

These protocols reflect the university’s approach to COVID-19 as an endemic – an infection that is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area without external inputs – rather than a pandemic. The email states:

“Part of the move from pandemic to endemic is recognizing COVID-19, like flu or other seasonal viruses, as part of our lives. We believe that these changes address this reality, while still leaving us in a strong position to pivot if public health guidance indicates a different approach is necessary.”

However, as of June 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still rate Forsyth County as a place where the virus’ spread is high and recommends masking indoors.