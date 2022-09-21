Demon Deacons sit atop national rankings

The Demon Deacons collected another pair of wins this past weekend to go along with the United Soccer Coaches Poll ranking Wake Forest at No. 1. In other words, the team dominated the competition as its impressive nationwide ranking implies it should. The squad now carries a 7-0-0 record on the season, the second in five years to rack up seven wins to start the season.

I whimsically concluded the last recap wondering if Wake Forest could extend the home-field winning streak to 12 against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. I now whimsically report that the Demon Deacons did just that in a true back-and-forth match on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in which they won 3-2. The next game on Sept. 16 against Virginia Tech had nothing in common with the former besides Wake Forest securing a win. The away game proved defensive and scrappy, with Wake Forest earning a 1-0 victory in the end.

In the matchup between the Deacons and the Knights, neither team scored consecutive goals. Wake Forest treaded through the intense trading of scores on the safer side; they spent zero minutes down, while the Knights found themselves playing catch-up.

Momentum favored Wake Forest to begin the first 45 regarding time of possession. The Demon Deacons brought energy early, as displayed by the first on goal coming just six minutes into the match. Junior Jahlene Forbes rocketed the shot from just outside the 18-yard box with the tasteful curve necessary to sink the ball into the top corner of the same side the ball started on. The Fairleigh Dickinson goalkeeper managed to successfully deflect it, but the quick and on-target shot hinted at the pressure that would follow from Wake Forest’s offense.

That pressure came with style in the 18th minute. Defender Vlad Walent, a freshman who seems to be involved in all of Wake Forest’s most energy-ramping moments, kick-started the play by booming an upline pass to midfielder Ryan Fessler. Fessler then delivered a beautiful crosser into the box, where the average collegiate soccer player might receive the pass and complete the score with a foot on the ground. But sophomore Roald Mitchell was there, so he opted to fly into the air and send the ball over the goalkeeper’s head with a mind-warping scissor kick. It was quite ridiculous, ridiculous enough to be featured as the No. 2 play in SportCenter’s Top 10 that weekend.