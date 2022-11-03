BREAKING: Pit dishwasher catches fire; no injuries reported

At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, a dishwasher in the Pit caught on fire. No one was hurt and damages are isolated to the particular dishwasher. The cause of the fire was a malfunctioning heating element, according to Assistant Vice President of Strategic Communications Mark Anderson.

The fire was extinguished by University Police Corporal Jim Pitts and then again by Winston-Salem Fire Department (WSFD) Engine No. 8. An additional ladder truck arrived on the scene to help ventilate the building and rid any remaining smoke, according to WSFD Captain Brian Lowe. WSFD left Reynolda Hall at 9:51 p.m.

Reynolda Hall will remain open to students, and members of the Old Gold & Black were able to access the building shortly after the fire.

This is a developing story.