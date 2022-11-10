PHOTOS: Demon Deacons take down Georgia 81-71

Wake Forest improves to 2-0

Evan Harris

Tyree Appleby (No. 1 in white) jumps to shoot a layup.

Evan Harris, Photography Editor
November 12, 2022

Gallery|5 Photos
Evan Harris
Tyree Appleby (left) and Daivien Williamson (right) celebrate on the court.