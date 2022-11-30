Trespassing suspect worked for campus dining, WFUPD major says

The individual who per an Oct. 27 community safety advisory was charged with trespassing worked briefly for campus dining, Wake Forest Police Department Major Jamie Herring told the Old Gold & Black. Herring also said that the suspect’s employment had ended before the incidents mentioned in the advisory occurred.

According to the communication, the individual had approached mainly female Wake Forest students on campus as well as on Polo Road, at Reynolda Village and at Lowes Foods on Reynolda Road. While no assaults have been reported, a Nov. 15 community safety update reported that the University Police had received two reports about the individual since Oct. 27 — that communication noted that the first was a case of mistaken identification and the second was “about an incident that did not occur.”

Herring stated that the University Police investigated a third report since the Nov. 15 message but that it was another mistaken identification.

Herring also noted that University Police is taking this matter very seriously.

“He will be arrested by University Police if he is caught trespassing,” Herring said.

He added: “At Wake Forest, the safety and well-being of our community come first.”

Ally Werstler contributed reporting to this story.