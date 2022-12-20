PHOTOS: Demon Deacons rebound, beat Duke 81-70

Tyree+Appleby+%28left%29+drives+past+a+Duke+defender.

Evan Harris

Tyree Appleby (left) drives past a Duke defender.

Evan Harris, Photography Editor
December 21, 2022

DSC_8701-2
Gallery|6 Photos
Evan Harris
Wake Forest and Duke players dive for a loose ball.