Here+are+the+candidates+running+for+Student+Government

Voting will open on The Link at noon on April 4

Wake Forest Student Government released the ballot for the 2023 election yesterday. Here’s who will be on the ballot when voting opens on April 4 at noon.

President: Hasan Pyarali (‘24) and Jackson Buttler (‘24)

Presidential candidate Emma Sabin has withdrawn from the presidential race and will be running for Class of 2024 Senator instead, according to an Instagram post from Student Government.

Speaker of the House: Michael Walsh (‘24)

Treasurer: Tim Erday (‘24)

Secretary: Marta Zach (‘24)

Class of 2024 Senators:

Camille Frient

Emma Sabin

Jack Lewis

Julia Lang

Sydnie Cockerham

Class of 2025 Senators:

Bayla Sheshadri

Connor Deir

Hannah Elluru

Lillie Davenport

Shelby Balmer

Stella Ross

Wyatt Strassman

Class of 2026 Senators:

Adrianna Udensi

Blake Sterling

Cole Schanzlin

Eli Leadham

Elizabeth Unger

Ella Erickson

Jack Senhauser

Natalia House

Sal Cascio

Samantha Servin

Theresa Murphy

William Burns

Polls close on April 5 at noon. The Old Gold & Black will announce its endorsements for executive positions before voting begins.