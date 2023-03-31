Here are the candidates running for Student Government

Voting will open on The Link at noon on April 4

Here+are+the+candidates+running+for+Student+Government

Christa Dutton, Editor-in-Chief
March 31, 2023

Wake Forest Student Government released the ballot for the 2023 election yesterday. Here’s who will be on the ballot when voting opens on April 4 at noon. 

President: Hasan Pyarali (‘24) and Jackson Buttler (‘24) 

Presidential candidate Emma Sabin has withdrawn from the presidential race and will be running for Class of 2024 Senator instead, according to an Instagram post from Student Government. 

Speaker of the House: Michael Walsh (‘24) 

Treasurer: Tim Erday (‘24) 

Secretary: Marta Zach (‘24) 

Class of 2024 Senators: 

Camille Frient 

Emma Sabin 

Jack Lewis

Julia Lang

Sydnie Cockerham 

Class of 2025 Senators:

Bayla Sheshadri 

Connor Deir

Hannah Elluru 

Lillie Davenport 

Shelby Balmer

Stella Ross

Wyatt Strassman 

Class of 2026 Senators: 

Adrianna Udensi 

Blake Sterling

Cole Schanzlin 

Eli Leadham 

Elizabeth Unger

Ella Erickson 

Jack Senhauser

Natalia House

Sal Cascio

Samantha Servin 

Theresa Murphy 

William Burns 

Polls close on April 5 at noon. The Old Gold & Black will announce its endorsements for executive positions before voting begins. 