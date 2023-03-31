Here are the candidates running for Student Government
Voting will open on The Link at noon on April 4
March 31, 2023
Wake Forest Student Government released the ballot for the 2023 election yesterday. Here’s who will be on the ballot when voting opens on April 4 at noon.
President: Hasan Pyarali (‘24) and Jackson Buttler (‘24)
Presidential candidate Emma Sabin has withdrawn from the presidential race and will be running for Class of 2024 Senator instead, according to an Instagram post from Student Government.
Speaker of the House: Michael Walsh (‘24)
Treasurer: Tim Erday (‘24)
Secretary: Marta Zach (‘24)
Class of 2024 Senators:
Camille Frient
Emma Sabin
Jack Lewis
Julia Lang
Sydnie Cockerham
Class of 2025 Senators:
Bayla Sheshadri
Connor Deir
Hannah Elluru
Lillie Davenport
Shelby Balmer
Stella Ross
Wyatt Strassman
Class of 2026 Senators:
Adrianna Udensi
Blake Sterling
Cole Schanzlin
Eli Leadham
Elizabeth Unger
Ella Erickson
Jack Senhauser
Natalia House
Sal Cascio
Samantha Servin
Theresa Murphy
William Burns
Polls close on April 5 at noon. The Old Gold & Black will announce its endorsements for executive positions before voting begins.