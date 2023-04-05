Student Government announces election winners

Wake Forest’s Student Government released the results of the 2023 Student Government elections on its Instagram account at approximately 12:42 p.m. on April 5. Here are the results.

President: Jackson Buttler (‘24)

Speaker of the House: Michael Walsh (‘24)

Treasurer: Tim Erday (‘24)

Secretary: Marta Zach (‘24)

Class of 2024 Senators:

Camille Frient

Emma Sabin

Jack Lewis

Julia Lang

Sydnie Cockerham

Class of 2025 Senators:

Bayla Sheshadri

Connor Deir

Hannah Elluru

Lillie Davenport

Shelby Balmer

Stella Ross

Wyatt Strassman

Class of 2026 Senators:

Adrianna Udensi

Blake Sterling

Cole Schanzlin

Eli Leadham

Elizabeth Unger

Ella Erickson

Jack Senhauser

Natalia House

Sal Cascio

Samantha Servin

Theresa Murphy

William Burns

The new executive officers will be sworn in on April 11, and their term will begin on April 26, according to Student Body President Pilar Agudelo. Senators will also begin their term on April 26. The results of the vote count will be released by Student Government on its website later today.