Student Government announces election winners
Student Government will release vote counts later today on its website
Wake Forest’s Student Government released the results of the 2023 Student Government elections on its Instagram account at approximately 12:42 p.m. on April 5. Here are the results.
President: Jackson Buttler (‘24)
Speaker of the House: Michael Walsh (‘24)
Treasurer: Tim Erday (‘24)
Secretary: Marta Zach (‘24)
Class of 2024 Senators:
Camille Frient
Emma Sabin
Jack Lewis
Julia Lang
Sydnie Cockerham
Class of 2025 Senators:
Bayla Sheshadri
Connor Deir
Hannah Elluru
Lillie Davenport
Shelby Balmer
Stella Ross
Wyatt Strassman
Class of 2026 Senators:
Adrianna Udensi
Blake Sterling
Cole Schanzlin
Eli Leadham
Elizabeth Unger
Ella Erickson
Jack Senhauser
Natalia House
Sal Cascio
Samantha Servin
Theresa Murphy
William Burns
The new executive officers will be sworn in on April 11, and their term will begin on April 26, according to Student Body President Pilar Agudelo. Senators will also begin their term on April 26. The results of the vote count will be released by Student Government on its website later today.
