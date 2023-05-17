Police presence in Reynolda Village Trails area: Live updates

This is a developing story and the Old Gold & Black will provide updates as they become available

Update 9:39 p.m. — Both suspects in custody

According to a Wake Alert email sent at 9:13 p.m., the suspect that fled from a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop has been apprehended by the WSPD.

The Wake Forest Police Department confirmed with the Old Gold & Black over the phone that both suspects involved in the incident are in WSPD custody. There is no threat to the Wake Forest campus.

Update 8:57 p.m. — One suspect is in custody, according to WSPD

There is a second suspect that has not been apprehended, but one suspect who was also in the stolen vehicle was apprehended by the Winston-Salem Police Department, WSPD told the Old Gold & Black over the phone.

No information on the apprehended suspect is available at this time. The WSPD says that there is no threat to the campus area.

Update 8:25 p.m. — Community can return to normal activities, according to WFPD

According to an 8:09 p.m. message, the WSPD is not searching for the individual on the Reynolda Campus. The message states that people may resume normal activity.

8:00 p.m. — The community is advised to avoid the Reynolda Village Trails area until further notice

The Winston-Salem Police Department is in pursuit of a person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle and ran toward the Reynolda Village Trails area, according to the Wake Forest Police Department.

The WFPD told the Old Gold & Black that the vehicle is in WSPD custody, but the individual, who the WFPD identified as a Black male wearing a pink hoodie, has not been apprehended.

“Winston-Salem Police continues to search for a person who fled a traffic stop and ran toward the area of the Reynolda Village trails,” Wake Alert reported in a 7:24 message.

According to a 6:51 p.m. Wake Alert message, people are advised to avoid the Reynolda Village Trails area until further notice.

If you have any information that might be helpful in this investigation, contact the University Police at 336-758-5591.

