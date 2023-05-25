Andrew R. Klein named dean of the law school

Wake Forest named Andrew R. Klein as dean of the School of Law, announced in an email sent by Wake Forest President Susan R. Wente on May 24. Currently the interim chancellor of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), Klein will begin working at Wake Forest on July 1.

Succeeding Interim Dean of the Wake Forest University School of Law Nell Newton, Klein will oversee the School of Law. Having served as dean of Indiana University’s Mckinney School of Law from 2013 to 2020 and at IUPUI, Klein has won numerous awards — including an IU Bicentennial Medal in 2019 and a Chancellor’s Medallion in 2021. During Klein’s time in office, McKinney established 43 new scholarships, fellowships and awards and saw nearly a one-third increase in applications.

Alongside his academic experience, Klein worked as a clerk for Judge Joseph Hatchett of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit and as an associate for Sidley & Austin in Chicago. He has also served on the Indiana Supreme Court Commission on Race and Gender Equity, the Indianapolis Legal Aid Society, the Law School Admissions Council Diversity Committee and the Board of Directors for the Madame C.J. Walker Legacy Center.

In a May 24 press release, Wente shared that Klein’s academic and professional experience has equipped him to serve at Wake Forest.

“Professor Klein’s exemplary legal and administrative career along with his demonstrated commitment to service and teaching, have prepared him well to lead Wake Forest Law at this important time,” Wente said. “He will bring the vision and experience necessary to keep the law school at the forefront of legal education. I am delighted to welcome him to our community.”

Klein has also paid close attention to diversity and inclusion during his career. Alongside some of his colleagues, Klein launched Pathway to the Law online program in partnership with the American Bar Association. According to the May 24 press release, this program aims to “expose college students from diverse backgrounds to the possibility of pursuing a legal education.” He also secured a $4 million gift for an endowed scholarship and endowed professorship to further the Mckinney School of Law’s commitment to and advocacy for LGBTQ rights and diversity. This gift was made by Mckinney alumnus Steve Tuchman and his husband Reed Bobrick.

Klein was appointed by a search committee led by Wake Forest Provost Michele Gillespie. In the press release, Klein shared his admiration for Wake Forest.

“Wake Forest is an extraordinary institution,” Klein said in the press release. “I could not be more excited about becoming part of a place with such a long and distinguished record of training excellent lawyers and outstanding leaders. I look forward to honoring the school’s best traditions, building on its successes and ensuring a future as bright as its past.”