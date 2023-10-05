Editorial: Celebrations bring vibrancy to campus

If you noticed a certain energy on campus these last few days, you probably were not the only one. While the fall leaves and cooler temperatures have likely contributed to some of this spark, we at the Old Gold & Black contend that the numerous celebrations of culture and heritage these past weeks are the real driving force behind the energetic feeling in the air.

The period of mid-September into early October marks an overlapping of numerous celebrations and holidays. Going by the Gregorian solar calendar, Sept. 15-Oct. 15 marks Hispanic Heritage Month, and the month of October is recognized as Queer History Month. By lunar calendars, Sept. 29 marked the Asian Mid-Autumn Festival, and Sept. 25 marked the Jewish high holiday of Yom Kippur (10 days after the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah, which occurred Sept. 15-17).

Across the board, for each and every holiday, student cultural organizations and campus institutions have raised the bar for celebrations. The Harvest Moon Festival event, put on by the Asian American Student Association on Sept. 30, was a huge success. Hillel tabled outside the Pit with apples and honey for Rosh Hashanah and put on multiple events for the High Holy Days. The Organization of Latin American Students has partnered with multiple student organizations and campus offices to produce programming for Hispanic Heritage Month, including a soul food fiesta with the Black Student Association today, Oct. 5. Last but not least, the LGBTQ+ Center kicked off Queer History Month yesterday and has a slew of events planned for the rest of October.

As if all of that were not enough, students got to learn about, engage with and sample delicious food from a host of different cultures at the World Cultural Festival on Sept. 28. Student cultural organizations and campus offices alike had educational tables set up to advertise services, teach about their respective cultures and even to play a few games.

In an age where some question the value of diversity in higher education, events like these, and the energy they have brought to campus, should silence debate. Our campus community is richer for the numerous cultures that make it up, and that is to be celebrated, as it has these past few weeks. We at the Old Gold & Black are eager for more.

The Executive Board of the Old Gold & Black occasionally writes executive editorials. The board comprises Editor-in-Chief Christa Dutton and managing editors Maryam Khanum (multimedia), Breanna Laws (print) and Aine Pierre (online).