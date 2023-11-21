President Susan Wente delivers annual address

During this year’s presidential address, Wake Forest President Susan Wente spoke to faculty, staff, students and alumni about how she sees the university accomplishing the goals outlined in the university’s strategic framework.

The address, along with a reception, was held in Brendle Recital Hall in Scales Fine Arts Center on Thursday, Nov. 16. It was also live streamed on the President’s website.

The strategic framework, released this August, outlines three goals, which include enhancing a community of learning, inquiry and partnerships.

“Framing our future quite simply builds on our foundation — who we are — and simultaneously offers us a new beginning — who we will become — with the strategic vision we need to thrive and sustain Wake Forest well into its third century,” Wente said. Wake Forest will celebrate its bicentennial in 2034, 10 years from this February.

Wente said that enhancing a community of learning includes efforts to offer equitable access to all students and the renovation of learning spaces.

“Most importantly, this conceptual plan is designed to significantly increase academic and collaborative space — particularly for the college — and it will increase student-faculty interaction space and diamond the path to the unknown canvas,” Wente said.

Enhancing a community of inquiry was the second goal addressed by Wente. This effort aims to strengthen research, scholarship and creativity.

“Here, teachers engage in cutting-edge research, creativity and discovery,” Wente said. “And at the same time they engage students directly in their work. In the past few months, our faculty, staff and students have inspired incredible investments in key areas of academic and interdisciplinary distinction.”

“ When I connect with fellow presidents and chancellors around the country, I’m constantly reminded that Wake Forest is different. Wake Forest is different because we are not just going through the motions of leading a complex institution in trying times, we are leading with purpose and integrity. — Dr. Susan Wente, President of Wake Forest University

Goal three focuses on building the university’s network of partnerships within the community.

“Goal three articulates the importance of our meaningful partnerships that contribute to the well-being of our local, regional and global communities,” Wente said. “We’re really fortunate to already have a strong network of critical collaborators, and building sustainable partnerships is vital to our ability to thrive as a great university.”

One initiative Wente mentioned is a plan to redevelop the area surrounding Wake Forest’s athletic stadiums on Deacon Boulevard.

“We partnered with the national real estate developer, Carter USA, and local investment firm, Front Street Capital,” Wente said. The Carter Front street team, working with the university and the city of Winston Salem, is crafting a bold and creative vision that would incorporate residential, retail, entertainment and community services on the site.”

Staff members were excited to hear what Wente has planned for the future.

“I’ve seen the strategic framework process from the very beginning,” Senior Academic Counselor for New Student Programs Ali Haddleton said. “I was previously involved in it, so it’s really gratifying and encouraging to see it come to life in this way.”

Director of Development Paul Wingate emphasized the importance of hearing the address for his position at Wake Forest.

“I raise money for the university, so it’s really important for me to hear what our leaders articulate and how they say it so that I can represent them when we go on the road talking to our alumni, parents and friends,” Wingate said.

Wente also highlighted specific goals she had achieved during the previous year. One such goal was the addition of a new childcare and early education center, which the Board of Trustees approved during its Oct. 27 meeting. Wente expressed how this had been a goal of hers since before she was announced as president and that she had previously sent her children to the childcare center at Washington University.

“ Pro Humanitate calls us to stand with and for humanity, and therefore all of us are affected by this. My top priority has been and will continue to be taking care of people. This is core to our identity. And because of our scale and scope, we know our students, we know our faculty, we know our staff and we can focus in a personal way. — Dr. Susan Wente, President of Wake Forest University

“I don’t know what we would have done if that had not been available,” Wente said. “Access to reliable quality childcare can change lives, both for children and for parents navigating their career and their journeys.”

She continued: “I am so proud that our Board of Trustees voted unanimously to fund the construction of this center. And by doing so, they join me in investing in you and in our community.”

Wente also spoke about the Israel-Hamas war and its impact on many members of the Wake Forest community. She said that Wake Forest’s motto, Pro Humanitate, guides the university act with care toward our community during this time.

“Pro Humanitate calls us to stand with and for humanity, and therefore all of us are affected by this,” Wente said. “My top priority has been and will continue to be taking care of people. This is core to our identity. And because of our scale and scope, we know our students, we know our faculty, we know our staff and we can focus in a personal way.”

She continued: “I believe it’s our responsibility as a university to create more space for respectful dialogue, learning and discussion, not less. We must resist a narrow framing of this crisis. We must continue to foster a learning environment that is as safe and as inclusive as possible for all.”

Wente expressed her admiration for Wake Forest when closing her address.

“When I connect with fellow presidents and chancellors around the country, I’m constantly reminded that Wake Forest is different,” Wente said. “Wake Forest is different because we are not just going through the motions of leading a complex institution in trying times, we are leading with purpose and integrity.”