Banners and flags in support of Palestine arranged around campus by students

All items were removed by the University early Monday morning
Byline photo of Breanna Laws
Byline photo of Maddie Stopyra
Breanna Laws and Maddie Stopyra
February 5, 2024
White flags were arranged on Hearn Plaza on Monday, Feb. 5 to represent the 10,000 children killed in Gaza.
White flags were arranged on Hearn Plaza on Monday, Feb. 5 to represent the 10,000 children killed in Gaza.
Evan Harris

Editor’s Note: The Old Gold & Black agreed to grant anonymity to organizers and participants out of concern for the safety and privacy of students.

The Old Gold & Black has made these decisions as part of its commitment to the journalistic principles of “do the least harm” and “seek truth and report it.” 

Wake Forest woke up on Feb. 5 to various items in support of Palestine placed around campus. On Hearn Plaza, small, white flags representing children killed in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war covered the grass, and phrases such as “10,000 kids murdered” and “Justice for Palestine” were written in chalk on the brick sidewalks. Palestinian flags and banners with messages, such as “Ceasefire Now” and “Stop Genocide,” were hung on various buildings around campus — including Reynolda Hall, North Dining Hall and Benson University Center. 

By 11 a.m., all materials had been removed by the University. 

Story continues below advertisement

The flags and banners, which the organizers labeled a “demonstration,” were not associated with a student organization and were distributed by a group of students. In response, the Office of Communications and External Relations sent a campus-wide email at approximately 10:30 a.m.

“Overnight (February 4), several signs and flags were placed around campus, and chalk was used on sidewalks in violation of University policies,” the email read. “Materials that violate policy, prevent or inhibit the intended use of public campus spaces, or are inconsistent with campus processes have been or will be removed. Additional steps will be considered as needed.”

As this conflict comes forward, each life [lost] is a tragedy. We don’t want those lives to be cheapened in any way. We don’t want them to be forgotten.

— Organizer B

One of the organizers (Organizer A) said in a statement, available in full here, that the demonstration was meant to encourage dialogue and evoke action.

“This demonstration is a cry for compassion and call to action,” they said. “We all need to keep paying attention to Palestine, keep learning and asking questions about its history and our own nation’s involvement in Palestinian oppression and genocide.”

Another organizer (Organizer B) told the Old Gold & Black that 10,000 white flags were purchased, because it reflected the rising number of children’s deaths in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Organizer B said that participants hope to raise awareness and remind students that the conflict in Gaza is still ongoing.

“As this conflict comes forward, each life [lost] is a tragedy,” Organizer B said. “We don’t want those lives to be cheapened in any way. We don’t want them to be forgotten. And we certainly want to make sure [that] people on campus are aware of the issue and that they don’t forget the conflict.”

Facilities and Campus Services removed all flags arranged on Hearn Plaza by 11a.m. (Evan Harris)

The Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7 when the Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Israeli towns bordering the Gaza Strip — a Palestinian territory that Israel and Egypt have blockaded for 16 years (Editor’s Note: The Old Gold & Black follows AP Style guidance, which is to refer to Hamas as a militant group). The attacks resulted in the death of 1,200 people. In response, Israel carried out air strikes and sent troops into Gaza. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war. 

Until the posters, flags and written messages around campus this morning, the responses at Wake Forest to the Israel-Hamas war have mainly taken the form of organized events — including vigils hosted by the Jewish community and the Muslim Students Association, as well as a friendship dinner hosted by Wake Forest College Democrats. 

Faculty and administrators have also held events in response to the conflict. Four history and politics professors hosted a teach-in to discuss the context surrounding the war. The University held a series of “Holding Space” events to give students and the Wake Forest community a space to reflect on the war. Additionally, Wake Forest hosted bystander intervention training focused on combating Islamophobia and antisemitism. 

Wake Forest Chabad posted a response to Monday’s events on their Instagram @chabadwake.

“Like you, we are deeply disturbed that, under the cover of darkness, cowards introduced hate onto our campus,” the post read. “We have been in contact with the campus administration to ensure they take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and make it unequivocally clear that hate has no place in our cherished University.”

The post continued: “As Jews, we are taught to respond to hate and darkness with love, unity, and light. We are fortunate to have such a wonderful and united Jewish Deac family, and we will continue to focus on being there for each other and offering support. Together, we will overcome! Am Yisroel Chai.”

Pro Humanitate is about questioning what it means to be human. What does it say about us as humans if we are ‘celebrating our 190th birthday’ in ignorant bliss?

— Sarah Cadena, Class of 2024

Organizer B said that the University’s choice to take down the materials is “shameful.”

“It’s shameful that they sent out that email when they preach to us every day about Pro Humanitate and standing up for humanitarian values,” they said. “So when we do that, we would expect support from the University. Not a weird, vague condemnation — which is what I’d call that email.” 

Several students were walking on Hearn Plaza as the University removed the flags and banners and washed the chalk from the sidewalk. The Old Gold & Black observed that most of those students briefly looked at the flags on the grass and continued walking. A few stopped to take photos. More people stopped to observe when the University removed the small, white flags. 

The Old Gold & Black approached three students, and each individual said that they did not know what the white flags represented and declined to be interviewed. 

Small, white flags dotted both ends of Hearn Plaza. (Evan Harris)

Senior Sarah Cadena responded to a request for comments on the Old Gold & Black’s Instagram. 

“Pro Humanitate is about questioning what it means to be human,” Cadena said. “What does it say about us as humans if we are ‘celebrating our 190th birthday’ in ignorant bliss?”

Several individuals shared their thoughts on the anonymous social media app Fizz. A post circulated with a photo of a banner that reads “Ceasefire Now” above a Palestinian flag hung on Reynolda Hall. The caption reads “TW: Disturbing images. This was on the quad this morning. Disgusting and repulsive.” At the time of publication, this post has received more than 200 downvotes, signaling that users disagree with the post. 

An anonymous user reposted the above content and wrote, “Some people are really brain dead enough to think that if they vandalize a building in North Carolina then it will help end a conflict 6,500 miles away. Thought we had to be smart to get in here?” (Editor’s note: Gaza is located approximately 6,100 miles from Winston-Salem). At the time of publication, this post received more than 1,500 upvotes.

Another repost reads, “Even if you don’t agree with the other side (like me), labeling this image ‘disturbing, disgusting, and repulsive’ ain’t very productive buddy.” At the time of publication, the post received more than 500 upvotes. 

José Villalba, vice president of diversity and inclusion, encourages students to seek support if needed.

“We are a community that works hard to care for others, particularly those who work, learn and live on our campus,” said Villalba in a statement via email. “In that regard, we are ready to assist those who may need support processing today’s events. We encourage reaching out to our office, the University Counseling Center, the Chaplain’s Office or a trusted staff or faculty member.”

This story is part of the Old Gold & Black’s ongoing coverage of the Israel-Hamas war and its effects on Wake Forest’s campus. Our previous coverage, in news and opinion, is available here.

1-Palestine
Gallery11 Photos
Evan Harris
A ceasefire poster taped to a tree is displayed on the quad.

Update Feb. 5: This story has been updated to reflect a statement from Wake Forest Chabad, which they released on their Instagram at approximately 8:30 p.m.

2
View Comments (2)
More to Discover
More in Campus News
Many seniors have expressed displeasure regarding the new honors policy created to align with peer institutions among other reasons.
New graduation honors policy to take effect this year
Signs around campus have been promoting the survey, with the motto Your Wake. Your truth. Many trees. One forest.
Belonging and Inclusion Campus Evaluation Survey announced
Kappa Kappa Gamma welcomed new members to their chapter on the quad during bid day, which was held on Jan. 21 after four rounds of recruitment.
Panhellenic recruitment remains partially virtual
The Old Gold & Black covered speaker and campus events as well as localized national stories.
2023 Wake Forest news in review
Students, faculty and Winston-Salem community members gather in Wait Chapel for the annual Lovefeast.
Wake Forest celebrates 58th annual Lovefeast
Held in Benson University Center, the dinner was open to all Wake Forest community members.
Wake Forest College Democrats host friendship dinner
More in Israel-Hamas war
A map shows the geography of the current Israel-Hamas war (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).
History and politics professors host teach-in about Israel-Hamas war
Christina Sharpe has received high critical praise for her recent book, Ordinary Notes. (Courtesy of the Boston Globe).
Breaking: Author Christina Sharpe cancels WFU visit following Professor Laura Mullen's resignation
Letter to the Editor: Humanity is not one sided
Letter to the Editor: Humanity is not one sided
Attendees at the vigil hold candles to remember the lives lost during the Israel-Hamas war.
Muslim Students Association hosts prayers for peace vigil
Professor Laura Mullen has been Kenan Chair in the Humanities since 2021.
Breaking: Professor Laura Mullen resigns
Intense criticism and threats have followed Humanities Prof. Laura Mullens recent post about the Israel-Hamas War.
Professor faces backlash, threats after social media post
More in News
The Old Gold & Black sat down with Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina to discuss his goals as his term comes to a close. (Courtesy of the official website of the State of North Carolina)
Q&A: Gov. Cooper discusses his priorities for 2024 and political participation on college campuses
Breaking: Charter bus carrying Wake Forest students hit by a vehicle on University Parkway
The Pierce lawsuit specifically challenged districts drawn in the states Black Belt region. (Courtesy of NCLEG.org)
Ahead of North Carolina primary elections, federal judge upholds embattled senate district maps
The new maps -- the third set created by the state in three years -- were met with controversy after their passage in October (Courtesy of North Carolina General Assembly).
Lawsuit claims NC Senate maps are racially gerrymandered
The Physical Planning Committee conducted a Study Space Survey in October, which found that 89 percent of respondents were unsatisfied with the current study spaces available on the Reynolda campus.
SG requests more study space during finals
President Susan Wente delivers her annual address.
President Susan Wente delivers annual address
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (2)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • J

    JFeb 6, 2024 at 2:50 pm

    I think it’s important to point out that the teach-in mentioned, organised by wake professors, was the exact same time as the pro-palestinian protest on hanes mall blvd. wouldn’t it have made more sense to combine efforts with the organisers of the protest, which notably was led by a palistinean woman? have a teach-in area at the protest to show solidarity and boost numbers. to me, this is the perfect illustration of an ongoing issue at wake, at least on the faculty/admin side, where our politics are only intellectual exercises and our real praxis is missing. most faculty/admin have good intentions but are out of touch and far removed from the real fight for liberation. i’m proud some student organisers made this demonstration because it gives me hope. college campuses are exactly the place where these sorts of things should be happening. i encourage the organisers to keep bursting the bubble, keep calling for people to wake up, keep reminding power of the pro humanitate motto and keep asking people to really live it. the colonisation inside ourselves is tied to the colonisation of palestine, yes, even 6,100 miles away, and this war did not start on oct. 7th.

    Reply
    https://wfuogb.com/22975/news/banners-and-flags-in-support-of-palestine-arranged-around-campus-by-students/#comment-1815
  • A

    anonymousFeb 6, 2024 at 12:00 am

    “The Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7”. thats the problem it didnt start on oct 7

    Reply
    https://wfuogb.com/22975/news/banners-and-flags-in-support-of-palestine-arranged-around-campus-by-students/#comment-1813