Signs from the “We are Wake” initiative containing encouraging and educational messages were arranged in a heart pattern on Manchester Plaza.
Piper Saunders

Wake Forest celebrates Mental Health Week

Student Government hosts annual Mental Health Week with the theme “Mind Matters”
Alexandra Meier, Senior Writer
February 21, 2024

Student Government hosted its annual Mental Health Week, featuring the theme “Mind Matters” from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18. The initiative aims to foster an open dialogue about mental health within the challenging academic environment at Wake Forest.  

“We chose this slogan in particular because, in the rigorous climate of Wake Forest, where students are often pulling all-nighters, it is easy to lose sight of the fact you are a person first and a student second,” Co-Chair of Student Government Campus Life Committee Eli Leadham said. 

The programming kicked off with a morning mediation session led by Chaplain Timothy Auman, followed by a Healthy Minds Survey data rollout event in the afternoon. Both programs were held in Benson University Center on Monday, Feb. 12. 

Tuesday evening, wellness educator Tianna Faye Soto delivered a lecture titled “Stress, Success and Duck Syndrome: Caring for Yourself in College and Beyond” in the Carswell Annenberg Auditorium. As a certified mindfulness coach who helps people manage stress and boost creativity, Soto’s mission is to empower college students to face their journeys with confidence. To emphasize the importance of prioritizing the self in college, Soto drew on her own experiences of being a college student at North Carolina State University. 

“I, too, was once a burnt-out college student who needed a lot of help but couldn’t necessarily admit that to myself,” Soto said. 

Soto adopted an holistic approach to her lecture, incorporating breathing exercises and meditation into the event. With the use of self-assessment techniques, she helped attendees reflect on their shortcomings in putting themselves first. In small groups, attendees collaborated to foster a positive environment by saying affirmations, which are short statements to give one’s self-esteem a positive boost. 

“I hope at least in this room, we can create our whole selves to the best of our ability and be kind,” Soto said. 

One objective of Soto’s lecture was to bring awareness to the idea of duck syndrome, which is prevalent on college campuses. The name is derived from the idea that a duck can look calm on the surface while working profusely below the surface to stay afloat. 

To many, college can be a juggling act of managing difficult coursework and participating in extracurricular activities, while still appearing composed on the exterior. Duck syndrome reflects the idea that a person’s struggles are not always readily apparent. Soto’s work aligns with the broader goal of Mental Wealth Week in shedding light on the challenges college students face to living healthy and meaningful lives.  

One of the highlights of Mental Health Week has been partnering with the new We are Wake initiative spearheaded by the Division of Campus Life and Kidd Brown. It’s my view that highlighting these resources will improve [the] accessibility and effectiveness of mental health support services.

— Jackson Buttler, Student Body President

Soto was received warmly by students who attended her lecture. 

“I thought … Soto offered valuable advice about staying present and utilizing campus mental health resources effectively,” freshman Maddox Braue said. 

Another highlight of Mental Health Week was the new partnership between Student Government and the “We are Wake” initiative, led by Vice President of Campus Life Dr. Shea Kidd Brown. “We are Wake” is a campaign designed to promote behaviors associated with well-being and other initiatives that elevate the consciousness of care on campus. The program included a Wake Up Wednesday event with Kidd Brown outside of the Z. Smith Reynolds library on Wednesday morning. 

Student Body President Jackson Buttler expressed how this partnership was a defining moment for Mental Health Week this year. 

One of the highlights of Mental Health Week has been partnering with the new We are Wake initiative spearheaded by the Division of Campus Life and Kidd Brown,” Buttler said. “It’s my view that highlighting these resources will improve [the] accessibility and effectiveness of mental health support services.”

On Wednesday, events included a testing anxiety seminar by the Center for Learning, Access and Student Success, as well as a Mental Health Resource Fair and Rage Room at the Benson University Center. 

Mental Health Week continued with Consent Con on Feb. 16, where students were invited to participate in a community conversation about consent. Consent Con is a voluntary, interactive workshop series where participants are invited to share their experiences and perspectives regarding consent. 

According to Consent Con committee member Aishah Casseus, the event’s objective is to foster a campus culture free of interpersonal violence. 

“We want participants to feel like they are being engaged with the conversation about consent and not just being talked to,” Casseus said. 

As Buttler looks to round out his last semester as a Wake Forest undergraduate, he feels optimistic about the future of Mental Health Week and the fostering of a culture that is receptive to mental health issues.

“As we reflect on the success of Mental Health Week, I am filled with optimism for the future of mental health advocacy at Wake Forest University,” Buttler said.

