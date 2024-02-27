Face to Face Speaker Forum welcomes Liz Cheney

Former United States Representative Liz Cheney shared anecdotes about her life in United States politics for the 2024 Face to Face speaker forum on Feb. 22 in Wait Chapel.

From 2017 to 2023, Cheney served as the U.S. Representative for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district. While in office, she chaired the House Republican Conference, which is the third highest position in the House Republican leadership. Cheney is also known for being the Vice Chair of the Select Committee responsible for investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Before the forum, a student-led event was held at 5 p.m. in Wait Chapel. The former congresswoman answered questions from seniors Surin-Bullard and Rucker Robinson, the moderators of the event, and all students were invited to attend.

Cheney emphasized the importance of constitutionalism within the parties that run our democracy.

“We need two parties, at least, that can say we agree on the fundamental principles of respect for our elections, [respect for] the Constitution, [and] fidelity of the Constitution,” Cheney said. “We can have debates and battles about issues with the race, all domestic issues, national security issues, but all of those debates are possible because we all have a fundamental agreement that it is all developing the Constitution.”

She told Wake Forest students that the future of American politics is in their hands.

“It’s going to take a commitment of young people, not just to participate in sort of advocating for causes that you believe in, but actually making sure that you vote as well,” Cheney said.

She also advised the students to learn from their peers and go out into the world with an open mind.

“College is a place where debates have to be facilitated, and you have to engage in them,” Cheney said. “It really matters that, as you all go out into the world, you do it with the ability to say ‘I know why I believe what I do, and I also know that I don’t know everything and that there are people who have different experiences.’”

Wake Forest students listened intently and one student appreciated Cheney’s insight on bi-partisan politics.

“I want to be a good person in politics, who lives an honest life and can live courageously across party lines,” freshman Eva Kate Probus said. “And so, her emphasis on sticking to the country, not [a] party was really powerful to me.”

The student event was followed by a forum at 7:30 p.m. where Jon Meacham led the conversation with Liz Cheney about her takeaways from her life in politics. Meacham is a presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, known for his contributions to TIME and the New York Times Book Review.

Meacham asked Cheney about the Jan. 6 insurrection, and she told attendees about her experience as someone who was inside the Capitol building. Cheney also explained why she felt called to lead the investigatory select committee.

“I think that there’s a real patriotism that Trump has abused and exploited,” Cheney said. “And I think he’s also done things like excuse and welcome really horrific abuse.”

She continued: “There were moments after Jan. 6, where as a party, the Republicans, we were having these discussions, and I was saying to my colleagues that we can’t be the party of the people invading the Capitol. The people invading the Capitol brought with them symbols of antisemitism, symbols of racism and a Confederate flag. We can’t have that be who we are as a party. We have to choose.”

The audience was alive, clapping and laughing throughout. Though this was a serious conversation between Meacham and Cheney, the two kept it lighthearted with many jokes and personal anecdotes.

“She really speaks to her passion and believes firmly in what she does, and I think it is so impressive and inspirational that she has lost quite a bit in order to stand for principle,” Claudia Cannady, a Greensboro resident who traveled specifically to see Cheney, said.

Cheney closed the forum by reading a part of her speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

“Ultimately, that’s what our duty as Americans requires of us — that we love our country more, and we love her so much that we will stand above politics to defend her, and that we will do everything in our power to protect our Constitution and our freedom paid for by the blood of so many,” she said.