Seaver King (5) reaches base and celebrates towards the Wake Forest dugout. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Seaver King (5) reaches base and celebrates towards the Wake Forest dugout. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

Deacons bury Dayton at home in weekend opener, 14-2

The victory was all thanks to an upset loss from UNC Greensboro earlier in the week
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
February 29, 2024

Wake Forest Men’s Baseball Head Coach Tom Walter said he found value in his No. 1-ranked team’s takedown to UNC Greensboro earlier this week. 

“I’m never glad we lose, but if we had come back and won that game, maybe the message doesn’t resonate the same as a loss did,” Walter said. 

The silver lining: an offensive explosion and 14-2 beatdown of the Dayton Flyers on Friday to open up the weekend series for the Demon Deacons. While Dayton was coming off their own upset win against No. 6 Vanderbilt, the dormant Demon Deacons’ offense appeared to have been jostled awake by their tough loss on Tuesday. 

“We needed to make some changes, which we did,” Walter said after the game. “We changed the way we competed during batting practice.” 

Story continues below advertisement

The match started off with the two teams trading runs, but Dayton began to play aggressive once it became clear Wake Forest’s left-handed pitcher wasn’t exactly controlling the game. Hartle allowed two runs in the first three innings while multiple Dayton runners flung around the diamond and stole several bases in the third and fourth innings. 

“Josh Hartle [was] a little shaky early, didn’t have the command he usually has,” Walter said. 

But once Wake Forest came to bat in the bottom of the fourth, the Demon Deacons’ offense finally clicked. The prolonged inning featured a flurry of hits across the lineup — with three Wake Forest runners scoring before senior outfielder Jake Reinisch blew the score wide open with a grand slam. The Flyers made three pitching changes throughout the inning, but simply couldn’t prevent Wake from going up 9-2. 

“Happy to see the top of our order get going.” Walter said. “[Marek Houston, Nick Kurtz, Adam Tellier], those three guys had good days. Happy to see [Reinisch] have better at bats.” 

Third baseman Adam Tellier also had a great day hitting, drilling two home runs, including one 2 RBI homer inside the park during the fifth inning to extend Wake’s lead. 

“I think that’s gotta be a first for me,” Tellier said. “Being able to do that and drop some runs in at the same time was pretty fun for sure.” 

Wake Forest and Dayton will continue with their weekend series at David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Starting pitcher Chase Burns (29) started his Demon Deacon career on fire, fanning 10 batters en route to a dominant first appearance. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Demon Deacons nearly shut out Illinois behind Burns’ debut
The Demon Deacons create a pregame huddle as they prepare to take on the Fordham Rams.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest trumps Fordham 9-3 for opening win
LHP Josh Hartle winds up against Fordham. Hartle went 5.2 innings with four strikeouts.
Wake Forest trumps Fordham 9-3 for opening win
With so many new names and several familiar faces, we have the names you should know and keep an eye on.
Baseball looks to fulfill high expectations
Rhett Lowder was the Demon Deacons highest pick in the draft, going to the Cincinnati Reds in the first round.
Demon Deacons find success in the MLB Draft
Recent news out of the transfer portal brings more clarity about who will be taking the field for the home team at the David F. Couch Ballpark next spring (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics).
Baseball transfer portal sees big names coming and going
More in Sports
Photo Gallery: Demon Deacons get revenge against Blue Devils
Demon Deacons get revenge against Blue Devils
Demon Deacons get revenge against Blue Devils
McLaren driver Lando Norris speeds past at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix. Norris dons British American Tobacco’s “A Better Tomorrow” campaign on his sidepod. (Courtesy of Automotive Rhythms/flickr is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
Lights out and away we smoke!
The Demon Deacons were in striking distance the entire game, but never led, and couldn’t find the offense to squeeze out a win in Durham.
Can Wake Forest exorcize the Blue Devils?
Wake Forest Men’s Tennis groups up before taking on No. 9 Columbia. The Demon Deacons would defeat the Lions for a key top-10 win.
Men’s Tennis climbs to No. 3 behind key wins
Cameron Hildreth (2) weaves through Pitt defenders toward the basket. Hildreth had 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists on the night.
Wake Forest blows out Pitt in critical rematch, 91-58
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *