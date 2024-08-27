"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Wake Forest security officer dies from “short illness” at 53 years old

A funeral service will be held in Wait Chapel on Aug. 30
Maddie Stopyra, Editor-in-Chief
August 27, 2024
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Gary Anthony Ward (Sergio) may be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or any animal rescue. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University)
Wake Forest Security Officer Gary Anthony Ward (Sergio) died on Aug. 21 after a “short illness,” according to a campus-wide email sent by University Marketing and Communication on Aug. 26. A funeral service will be held in Wait Chapel on Aug. 30 at 11:30 a.m. 

Ward was a security officer at Wake Forest for 18 years before he died at 53 years old. According to the email, he also held several other titles, including DJ for Jet Set Jazz Radio on WQUF, personal trainer, life coach and ordained minister. 

“In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or any animal rescue,” the email reads. 

Wake Forest community members can call 336-758-CARE to connect with resources. An additional list of resources is available at we.wfu.edu. The Employee Assistance Program is available to faculty and staff at 336-716-5493.

