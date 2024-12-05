Letter from the Editor: Community matters

Whenever I meet a new staff member nervous to take on their role, I tell them about my first article.

I was a second-semester freshman without any journalism experience. I liked to write but did not do a lot of it. To be honest, the only reason I claimed an article off the news budget was because my friend Christa Dutton had just become a news editor and said she needed writers. So off I went to the Lilting Banshees show to cover my first event for the Old Gold & Black.

Long story short, the article was bad. Like really, really bad. I turned in a page-long paragraph without any real features of journalism (pro tip: read the OGB before you write for it). Thankfully, Christa is the most patient person I know, and she asked me to get coffee to talk through edits. Though the story was basically rewritten, that conversation I had in Camino’s (now Smith’s) pushed me to improve my reporting and writing skills.

Almost three years later, I am writing my last letter as editor-in-chief. I have learned a lot about interviews, concise writing (shoutout Professor Justin Catanoso) and the ethics of journalism. While these practical skills were impactful, the friendships I made and the community I had the privilege to be a part of is what I am most thankful for.

Everyone begins college hearing the cliché that it is the place to find your people. As a freshman, I longed for a sense of belonging and a place to express myself. What I did not realize is that my community would form in a messy office on the fifth floor of Benson University Center. I could write much more than the 500 words I have in this column about how the OGB’s staff has changed my life. I am walking away with friendships that I hope last the rest of my life.

There are several people I would like to thank as I transition away from my role as editor-in-chief. First, to my parents and siblings Mason and Morgan, thank you for caring about journalism and learning to love it with me.

To Nate Bozeman, thank you for being my biggest supporter. I love you endlessly.

To my best friends and the ladies of Ahuva on Polo Road, thank you for holding me when I needed you and always listening to my office stories. I could not have done this without you.

To Breanna Laws, Shaila Prasad and Evan Harris, you are the best executive board I could have asked for. I am thankful for our teamwork, but even more grateful for our friendship.

To my co-news editor Daniel Parolini, when you told me I could do this job, it was the first time I believed it.

To the editorial board, you are my favorite people. Thank you for making Wake Forest a home.

To Professor Phoebe Zerwick, your support and wisdom mean more to me than you know. Thank you for grounding me.

To my predecessor Christa Dutton, much of who I am as a journalist can be attributed to you. Thank you for being an incredible editor and an even better friend.

To my successor Ella Klein, you are capable and you are ready. I can not wait to watch you thrive.

I have thought a lot about what would be the last thing I would say to Old Gold & Black readers. I settled on this: find people who give you purpose and hold on tight to them. Thank you, thank you, thank you.