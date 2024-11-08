"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
Old Gold & Black
Old Gold & Black

Letter from Exec: Reflecting on Election Day

The Old Gold & Black executive board encourages its readers to practice empathy and utilize their freedom of expression
Executive Board
November 8, 2024
Over the course of the semester, the Old Gold & Black editorial board discussed how to cover the 2024 election. We asked questions about what Wake Forest students would be interested in reading, as well as what unique perspective we could offer as a student newspaper. We are proud to present live documentation of election night, as well as comprehensive, pre-final canvas results for local and national races. Results of the 2024 election in North Carolina are available on page five of this edition. 

On the front page, you will find a consolidation of live updates from Election Day on Tuesday. The Old Gold & Black spent the day conducting live coverage — sending reporters to key locations in the community, including Precincts 903 and 905, where Wake Forest students voted, and partisan and nonpartisan watch parties. The executive board would like to thank James Watson, Ella Klein, Andrew Braun, Isabella Romine, Maria Silveira, Skyler Villamar-Jones, Miriam Fabrycky and Nick Costantino for their hard work and diligence in reporting on the election. 

Elections can be a divisive time for many across the nation. In 2024, this feeling is compounded, with the divides between parties becoming seemingly greater every day. However, the Old Gold & Black wants to remind our readers that, regardless of if you have spent the last few days celebrating or mourning, it is imperative to show one another compassion. Give one another grace. Hold space for one another’s thoughts and emotions, and know that we at the Old Gold & Black are here to listen and hold space for respectful discussion.

We understand that the election may impact students in a variety of ways. Elections can be very emotional times for many people, and we want to encourage students to reach out for help whenever they feel they need it. The University Counseling Center always offers free support to students. They can be reached at 336-758-5273, or found at 117 Reynolda Hall. Wake Forest has also released a schedule of events where students can process the results and engage in discussion. 

The most effective form of processing events is talking to other people. Whether it’s to a counselor, a mentor or a peer, expressing your emotions helps you to process, grow and learn. The Old Gold & Black also encourages our readers to submit opinion pieces or op-eds if they wish to — any and all opinions are welcome. We thank you for your continued support and promise to continue covering the election and change of power as more information becomes available.

