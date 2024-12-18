"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

BREAKING: Jake Dickert chosen to lead Wake Forest Football

Former Washington State coach ushers in new era for Demon Deacons
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
December 18, 2024
Categories:
Soobum Im/Getty Images
CORVALLIS, OREGON – NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Jake Dickert of the Washington State Cougars reacts to a play call during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Corvallis, Oregon.

The Demon Deacons have quickly found their man.

According to reports, Washington State coach Jake Dickert has been hired to replace Dave Clawson as Wake Forest’s head football coach. 

Dickert coached the Cougars to an 8-4 record in the 2024 season, including an 8-1 start. This season, the Cougars reached as high as No. 19 in the AP Polls, with his week 11 ranking. 

The 41-year-old head coach led the Cougars to bowl appearances throughout a rough stretch in their history. Washington State was one of two schools left behind in the ruins of the Pac-12 conference (alongside Oregon State).

Story continues below advertisement

Dickert now seeks to lead the Demon Deacons after their two consecutive losing seasons. Former Head Coach Dave Clawson announced his resignation  Monday after 11 seasons leading the program, with an 11-3 season in 2021 and a conference division championship. 

This is a developing story.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Wake Forest Football Head Coach Dave Clawson finished his second straight 4-8 season with the Demon Deacons. Clawson attributed many of the season’s more conspicuous problems to the new realities of college football.
Wake Forest Football Head Coach Dave Clawson resigns after 11 seasons
Horatio Fields (5) went for sixty yards against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns earlier this year. Fields announced his entry into the transfer portal on Friday, Dec. 6th.
Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Wake Forest held a 17-3 over rival Duke before the Blue Devils mounted a comeback victory to end the Demon Deacons’ season.
Demon Deacons drop season finale to Duke
Wake Forest's Ryan Belal (14) scored the first of two goals for the Demon Deacons.
Men’s Soccer downs Clemson in NCAA Tournament
Wake Forest Football Head Coach Dave Clawson finished his second straight 4-8 season with the Demon Deacons. Clawson attributed many of the season’s more conspicuous problems to the new realities of college football.
Wake Forest Football ends another losing season
Parker Friedrichsen (7) looks to drive on Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. (1). Clayton Jr. led the ESPN Events Invitational’s semifinal game in scoring with 21 points. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Men’s Basketball struggle to split ESPN Events Invitational
About the Contributor
Sean Kennedy
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
Sean is a junior from Long Island, NY majoring in communication and minoring in journalism and film studies. Outside of the OGB, he is the president of the Sports Analytics Club and a member of Wake Radio. In his free time, you can find him following all levels of professional sports and supporting his favorite teams — the Celtics, Jets, Yankees and Islanders.