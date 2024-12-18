BREAKING: Jake Dickert chosen to lead Wake Forest Football

The Demon Deacons have quickly found their man.

According to reports, Washington State coach Jake Dickert has been hired to replace Dave Clawson as Wake Forest’s head football coach.

Dickert coached the Cougars to an 8-4 record in the 2024 season, including an 8-1 start. This season, the Cougars reached as high as No. 19 in the AP Polls, with his week 11 ranking.

The 41-year-old head coach led the Cougars to bowl appearances throughout a rough stretch in their history. Washington State was one of two schools left behind in the ruins of the Pac-12 conference (alongside Oregon State).

Dickert now seeks to lead the Demon Deacons after their two consecutive losing seasons. Former Head Coach Dave Clawson announced his resignation Monday after 11 seasons leading the program, with an 11-3 season in 2021 and a conference division championship.

This is a developing story.