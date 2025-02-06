"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

No. 4 Men’s Tennis sweeps weekend, beats No. 3 Ohio State

Suresh Ekambaram dominates the final set to win the match for Demon Deacons
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
February 6, 2025
Categories:
No. 7 DK Suresh Ekambaram (middle) finished off No. 64 Will Jansen 6-2 in a decisive third set to win the match against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

No. 4 Wake Forest men’s tennis rose to their high expectations early in the season, winning an early test against No. 3 Ohio State at Wake Forest Indoor Tennis Center Sunday afternoon.

The match started quickly for the Demon Deacons, with USC transfer Stefan Dostanic and star junior DK Suresh Ekamabaram winning their doubles court against Ohio State’s Aidan Kim and Will Jansen, 6-1.

After falling for the first time this season in Saturday’s match against Georgia, Wake Forest’s No. 4 doubles team Luca Pow and Luciano Tacchi bounced back against the Buckeyes, taking their court and the team doubles point 6-3.

With the doubles point in hand, the Demon Deacons needed to win three of the six singles courts to win the match, and the team carried the momentum into their singles matches, taking four out of six first sets. 

Story continues below advertisement

One of the most dominant performances of the day for the Demon Deacons occurred on court one, as Dostanic commanded a victory against No. 11 Kim. After an unconventional point allowed Dostanic to clinch a game late in the second set, Kim pleaded with the umpire to change the ruling to no avail. Dostanic finished off the set to seal the Demon Deacons’ first singles point, 6-3, 6-3.

On court three, Wake Forest freshman Charlie Robertson found his stride in the first set as well, breaking No. 46 Alexander Bernard early on. Robertson cruised through the set from there despite a slight hiccup after Bernard broke one game back late on. Robertson clinched his court in the second set, 6-3, 6-3, allowing the Demon Deacons to need one more court.

Elsewhere on other courts, though, Ohio State made things tight. Despite winning his first set, Tacchi fell 6-3, 1-6, 5-7 against the Buckeyes’ Preston Stearns. Both Stearns and Tacchi broke serves from each other late in the third set, but Stearns was able to come back and claim the Buckeyes’ first point on court six.

Minutes later, the Demon Deacons dropped another opportunity to seal the match when Ohio State’s Jack Anthrop battled back to beat No. 115 Ioannis Xilas. Xilas had initially won his first set 6-2, but Anthrop came from behind in the second set and brought momentum to the third, finishing the match off, 6-2, 5-7, 2-6.

“We jumped on them early, and it looked like it was going to be a convincing win, but it never truly is,” Wake Forest Head Coach Tony Bresky said in a post-match statement. “They fought back and made things super tight.”

The match then came down to its two tightest courts, with Pow facing No. 107 Chris Li, and No. 7 Suresh Ekambaram against No. 61 Jansen.

Pow got off to a hot start against Li, leading 4-1 in the first set- but Li bounced back. The Buckeye clinched the first set, 6-7 (7-2), and the two players found themselves in a case of deja vu- heading to tie-break in the second set. Despite Pow’s best efforts, Li won match point, 6-7, 6-7 (7-5).

The matchup then came down to Suresh against Jansen, the most back-and-forth match of the day. Each player made incredible shots and recoveries throughout the first two sets while Jansen took the first set on tie-break. Suresh managed to prevail in the second set, setting up a decisive third frame. Suresh served aces and laced balls down each line to best Jansen, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-2.

It was a full team effort,” Bresky said. “It was great to be at home and get that win before we match up next week against a tough Columbia team. ”

The Demon Deacons look to carry their momentum against the No. 6 Columbia Lions in New York next weekend.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Forward TreVon Spillers (25) rises to the rim against Duke Guard Sion James (14). Spillers has given the Deacs a huge energy boost since transferring from Appalachian State.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball comes up short against No. 2 Duke
Hunter Sallis (23) looks to drive against Duke star Cooper Flagg (2). Sallis had 12 points in the contest, continuing a streak of nine-straight games with double-digit points.
Men’s Basketball comes up short against No. 2 Duke
Ty-Laur Johnson (#8) rises for a mid-range jumper. He had 7 points in the matchup against UNC.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest rallies, defeats in-state rival North Carolina
Jake Dickert was appointed as Wake Forest Football’s 33rd head coach in program history in December, succeeding former Head Coach Dave Clawson after his resignation. (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Dickert selected as Football Head Coach
Jeff Hulsmeyer was named Head Coach of Wake Forest Volleyball, ushering in a new era as the program seeks their first NCAA tournament appearance. (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Volleyball appoints Hulsmeyer to lead program
Hunter Sallis and Tre’Von Spillers meet after the Demon Deacons’ 67-66 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Wake Forest rallies, defeats in-state rival North Carolina
More in Tennis
Freshman Brianna Baldi won first place in her bracket during her collegiate tournament debut at this weekend’s Debbie Southern Fall Classic. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Wake Forest Women’s Tennis caps off memorable season opener
Wake Forest Men’s Tennis groups up before taking on No. 9 Columbia. The Demon Deacons would defeat the Lions for a key top-10 win.
Men’s Tennis climbs to No. 3 behind key wins
Head Men’s Tennis Coach Tony Bresky looks on during the Demon Deacons’ match versus No. 9 Columbia.
Men’s Tennis Coach Bresky claims milestone victory
Wake Forest's losses to No. 6 Duke and No. 10 Carolina bring the team's ACC record to 4-7.
Women's tennis drops two road matches
Filo Moroni serves the ball.
Men's tennis sweeps weekend slate
In a match against Miami on March 12, singles dominance led the way for the Demon Deacons.
Men's tennis takes down local rivals en route to 6-1 stretch
About the Contributor
Sean Kennedy
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
Sean Kennedy is a senior from Long Island, N.Y. majoring in communications with minors in film studies and journalism. On Wake Forest's campus, he is an intramural sports referee, the president of Sports Analytics Club, and a member of Wake Radio. In his free time, Sean enjoys watching any forms of racing, listening to movie soundtracks and playing "Balatro" on his phone.