Men’s Tennis wins National Team Indoor Championship

Wake Forest has yet another trophy in its case — this time, Men’s Tennis won their first ITA Men’s National Team Indoor Championship since 2017.

Wake Forest’s long streak of winning the doubles point continued, as the deciding court came down to Franco Capalbo/Ioannis Xilas against the Horned Frogs’ Duncan Chan/Albert Pedrico Kravtsov. The Demon Deacon pair came up clutch late in the set, breaking serve and winning the final game to clinch the doubles point.

“We’ve had some tough ones, we’ve had some battles, and we’ve won in different ways,” Wake Forest Head Coach Tony Bresky said after the match. “The only thing we haven’t lost is [the] doubles [points].”

Wake Forest would win another singles point quickly, as Luca Pow defeated Pedrico Kravtsov in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

TCU would bounce back, however. The Horned Frogs’ No. 9 Lui Maxted defeated freshman No. 98 Charlie Robertson, 7-5. 6-3. Just minutes later, they also gained another court point back, as No. 6 Pedro Vives defeated No. 7 DK Suresh.

The Demon Deacons and Horned Frogs stood neck-and-neck on the next two courts as well, as No. 100 Xilas defeated No. 92 Chan on a long second-set tie-break, winning 6-2, 7-6 (11-9). Within a handful of minutes, however, TCU’s Cooper Woestendick defeated Luciano Tacchi on court six.

That meant that it all came down to No. 17 Stefan Dostanic against TCU’s No. 18 Jack Pinnington on court one. After both players split the first two sets, all eyes laid upon them for the final set of the championship.

After a string of won points against Pinnington in the third set, Dostanic served for match point. After getting the Horned Frog out of position with a cross-court forehand, Dostanic powered a ball down the right side of the net, clinching the 2025 ITA Men’s National Team Indoor Championship.

“It came down to one set between two of the best players in college tennis, and it was incredibly high-level tennis,”

Meanwhile, the USC graduate transfer now wins his first trophy as a Demon Deacon.

“I’m super thrilled,” Dostanic said. “When I came here in January, I didn’t know a ton of the guys, but they embraced me. I just wanted to win so badly for them.”

The Demon Deacons won’t stop — the 2025 campaign returns against UNC-Wilmington on Feb. 25th.