Deacon domination at ITA Carolina Regional

Last week, the Wake Forest men’s tennis team turned in a strong start to its fall season at the ITA Carolina Regional Championships in Cary, N.C.

Leading the charge, junior Luca Pow made his way to his singles final after five back-to-back wins. This included a quarterfinal upset over No. 38 Roan Jones of UNC 6-3, 7-6 (8), and a comeback semifinal victory against Veljko Krstic of Elon, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4. Following these victories, though, Pow withdrew from the championship match against Romain Gales from Clemson, due to a precaution after four days of intense competition.



As a result of this dominating performance by Pow, he earned an auto-berth in the 2025 NCAA Singles Championships.

“Luca has been building toward this,” head coach Tony Bresky said. “He’s competing with confidence and showing the leadership you want from a second-year player.”

Aside from Pow, though, other Deacons have excelled. For example, Kacper Syzmkowiak made it to the semis with an explosive four straight wins before facing defeat against Gales, 4-6, 1-6. Additionally, Andrew Delgado made his way to the quarterfinals and ended with a 3-6, 4-6 decision to the eventual champion, Romain Gales.

Then, in doubles, Wake Forest’s pairings of Pow/Syzmkowiak and Guilleme/Zauber both advanced to the Round of 16 before finally exiting against highly ranked opponents.



“Having three guys make the quarterfinals or better shows how well this group is coming together,” Bresky said. “It’s a good sign for where we’re headed this spring.”

Although the ITA Carolina Regional does not recognize team awards, this weekend’s performance from the Deacons does not go unnoticed, as multiple players advanced to the later rounds, showcasing a strong potential for the upcoming dual-match season.



“This region is one of the toughest in college tennis,” Bresky said. “Our guys battled through that level all weekend, and that experience is invaluable for what’s next.”



So with the Carolina Regional at its close, the Wake Forest men’s tennis team will continue to blaze a path through its individual fall season before team play commences in January.



For the full match details and results, visit GoDeacs.com