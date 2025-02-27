"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Policy in flux: a look into former President Biden’s climate agenda

Biden set goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60% by 2035
Cayden Hart, Contributing Writer
February 27, 2025
Categories:
Susan Walsh
Former President Joe Biden speaking at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve

In 2024, President Joe Biden’s administration embarked on a series of bold climate initiatives aiming to solidify the United States’ position as a global environmental leader. These efforts combatted greenhouse gas emissions, promoted clean energy and conserved natural resources.

As President Biden’s term drew to a close, his administration set an ambitious goal: to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60% by 2035. He subsequently enacted many policies of environmental protection and conservation. Were they effective? 

The Policy and the response

In March 2024, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) introduced stringent tailpipe emission standards for vehicles. These regulations targeted greenhouse gas emissions despite mixed public pushback. The automobile industry opposed federal government intervention, and many pointed to fracking companies as another target. So the Biden administration listened. 

Story continues below advertisement

The following month, the Interior Department increased fees for oil and gas companies operating on federal lands. By raising royalty rates and lease bond minimums, the administration encouraged more sustainable resource extraction practices. However, whether these regulations effectively deterred major industry players remains a matter of debate.

The administration also expanded conservation efforts and launched a new leasing program that allowed environmental groups to lease federal lands for restoration projects. The EPA also finalized new power plant standards to curb carbon emissions from fossil fuel-fired plants, which projections indicate will significantly reduce emissions over the coming decades. 

Recognizing the need for modernized energy infrastructure, the Department of Energy streamlined the permitting process for power transmission projects. This move enhances grid reliability and efficiency. At the same time, new energy efficiency standards for large water heaters were introduced, paving the way for a considerable reduction in carbon emissions over the next 30 years.

The administration also made notable trade policy decisions, including increased tariffs on solar cells and lithium-ion electric vehicle batteries imported from China. This measure sought to bolster domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, which is an increasingly controversial topic, as many feel that the U.S. is falling behind global partners in the green-tech race.

Water conservation was also a key priority; a comprehensive plan was unveiled to protect and restore millions of acres of wetlands and thousands of kilometers of rivers and streams. This initiative enhances natural water sources and promotes biodiversity, both sources of growing concern.

What now?

The beginning of President Donald Trump’s term ushered in swift policy reversals. On his first day in office, Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement and rolled back several environmental regulations enacted by the Biden administration.

The future of U.S. environmental efforts remains uncertain and is shaped by the ongoing tensions between economic growth and ecological responsibility. As the nation moves forward, the balance between these competing interests will continue to evolve, leaving open questions about the long-term trajectory of climate action in the United States.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Environment
Infographic advertising and educating on La Sabrosa’s new green box plan
Sabrosa goes sustainable: everything to know about the new green box program
Community members and local environmental advocacy organizations gathered at Parkway United Church of Christ to discuss proposed methane gas pipeline project.
Community pushes back against natural gas pipeline expansion
On Monday following his inauguration, President Trump signed multiple executive orders, including one initiating the process of the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.
What does Trump’s second term mean for the future of climate policy?
Adolescent children watch the impacts of stormwater run-off on an enviroscape model. (Courtesy of NCDEQ)
Stormwater run-off: Why local education is key to cleaner water
Vibrantly colored microplastics seen mixed in with sand.
Microplastics: The invisible enemy
Palmer Hall, the Environment & Sustainability Program building on Caroll Weather Dr. is home to numerous offices, classrooms, and GIS laboratories.
From sapling to tree, the evolution of ENV