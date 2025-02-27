Policy in flux: a look into former President Biden’s climate agenda

In 2024, President Joe Biden’s administration embarked on a series of bold climate initiatives aiming to solidify the United States’ position as a global environmental leader. These efforts combatted greenhouse gas emissions, promoted clean energy and conserved natural resources.

As President Biden’s term drew to a close, his administration set an ambitious goal: to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60% by 2035. He subsequently enacted many policies of environmental protection and conservation. Were they effective?

The Policy and the response

In March 2024, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) introduced stringent tailpipe emission standards for vehicles. These regulations targeted greenhouse gas emissions despite mixed public pushback. The automobile industry opposed federal government intervention, and many pointed to fracking companies as another target. So the Biden administration listened.

The following month, the Interior Department increased fees for oil and gas companies operating on federal lands. By raising royalty rates and lease bond minimums, the administration encouraged more sustainable resource extraction practices. However, whether these regulations effectively deterred major industry players remains a matter of debate.

The administration also expanded conservation efforts and launched a new leasing program that allowed environmental groups to lease federal lands for restoration projects. The EPA also finalized new power plant standards to curb carbon emissions from fossil fuel-fired plants, which projections indicate will significantly reduce emissions over the coming decades.

Recognizing the need for modernized energy infrastructure, the Department of Energy streamlined the permitting process for power transmission projects. This move enhances grid reliability and efficiency. At the same time, new energy efficiency standards for large water heaters were introduced, paving the way for a considerable reduction in carbon emissions over the next 30 years.

The administration also made notable trade policy decisions, including increased tariffs on solar cells and lithium-ion electric vehicle batteries imported from China. This measure sought to bolster domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, which is an increasingly controversial topic, as many feel that the U.S. is falling behind global partners in the green-tech race.

Water conservation was also a key priority; a comprehensive plan was unveiled to protect and restore millions of acres of wetlands and thousands of kilometers of rivers and streams. This initiative enhances natural water sources and promotes biodiversity, both sources of growing concern.

What now?

The beginning of President Donald Trump’s term ushered in swift policy reversals. On his first day in office, Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement and rolled back several environmental regulations enacted by the Biden administration.

The future of U.S. environmental efforts remains uncertain and is shaped by the ongoing tensions between economic growth and ecological responsibility. As the nation moves forward, the balance between these competing interests will continue to evolve, leaving open questions about the long-term trajectory of climate action in the United States.