The Demon Deacon’s guide to navigating the forest as a freshman

A record-breaking 1,540 first-year students began lifelong journeys last week as Wake Forest’s Class of 2029. From the bustling energy of South Campus to the adoring glances of passersby as new students take their “FDOC” pictures in front of Wait Chapel, the freshmen bring a comforting dose of nostalgia to the start of the new academic year.

These beginnings offer upperclassmen an opportunity to reflect; for every freshman ridden with anxiety about taking a big step towards their future is a senior who remembers what it feels like to be new. Accordingly, the Old Gold & Black has put together a collection of advice, stories and campus hacks from those who have already been humbled by the experience of living in a Collins dorm room or showing up to the wrong classroom in Tribble Hall. Think of this as your official Wake Forest survival guide.

Making the Most of Campus Resources

There is no “perfect” college experience, but taking advantage of the available resources can make the university a home for every student. Cherise James, director of orientation and new student transition programs, says that success as a Wake Forest student often comes from awareness of the places, programs and networks that offer support, such as the University Counseling Center or WakeWell. Both the pre-orientation and orientation curricula are designed to ease first-year students into that transition.

“When a student is able to connect quickly to their sense of time and space, it translates to their opportunity to be a successful student,” James said.

But orientation is only the first step to flourishing in one’s freshman year. Students agree that meeting face-to-face with professors is crucial for success in the classroom. Whether by reviewing content during office hours or grabbing coffee or lunch after class, professors often welcome the opportunity to connect with students, especially freshmen, outside of class. Junior Davenport Hatcher found a caring mentor in her Health and Exercise Sciences instructor freshman year.

“My HES professor Abbie Wrights was a comforting professor to a nervous freshman like me,” Hatcher said. “She cared for her students in an academic sense but also on a personal level, making an effort to get coffee and even play pickleball with each of her students.”

When classroom support is not enough, students can always make use of additional resources. For instance, the Center for Learning Access and Student Success provides free tutoring services for undergraduate students. If you’re struggling with a course, chances are that a peer tutor has been in your place before and would be happy to help. CLASS also offers academic coaching and study skills workshops to assist students in adjusting to college workloads.

On Getting Involved in Clubs

Every upperclassman remembers the inevitable flood of emails from the many organizations they signed up for during their first Fall Involvement Fair. It’s a canon event to overcommit during the first semester of college. But students and faculty agree that mindfulness and intentionality is important when choosing where and how to get involved freshman year. It’s more fulfilling to dive deep into a few activities instead of exploring every extracurricular option. When you discover niches of campus life that you love, it will make your long nights in ZSR worth it.

“ Say ‘yes’ to as many things as you can because the time goes quickly — Megan Faherty

For Senior Megan Faherty, who danced in high school, getting involved with the Wake Forest Dance Company reshaped her relationship with the sport. The club gave her a creative outlet beyond the classroom, while serving as a reminder of why she fell in love with dance in the first place.

“Clubs allowed me to continue with things that I am passionate about, such as dance, while relieving the stress of being in a competitive environment,” Faherty said.

But not every activity has to be an extension of one’s interests in high school. Sophomore Sasha Seliutina tried something entirely different her freshman year — and reaped the benefits of stepping both off Reynolda campus and outside her comfort zone. Through her involvement in the Student Association for the Advancement of Refugees (SAFAR), Seliutina spends weekly afternoons tutoring local refugee children.

“Clubs such as SAFAR and Virtual Tutoring have given me a sense of purpose outside of being a Wake Forest student,” Seliutina said. “They have connected me with the community and allowed me to help kids — a very fulfilling task.”

Finding Outlets on Campus

Often it’s the simplest moments that carry the most meaning. One way to feel at home in the Forest is by finding the places on campus that feel like yours. Current students say that Tribble Courtyard, the Wake Forest School of Law library and Davis Field have become their own personal sanctuaries for doing homework, calling home, unwinding with friends, or just taking in campus.

While these spaces offer many students an outlet for solace and comfort, there is no single roadmap for navigating Wake Forest. Some find their footing in clubs while others discover new passions in the classroom, the athletic field or new hobbies that lead to lifelong friendships. For freshmen, what matters most is an openness to exploration and trying new things because while the days in the Forest can feel long, the years are short.

“Say ‘yes’ to as many things as you can because the time goes quickly,” Faherty said.