Old Gold & Black
Old Gold & Black

Babe, Breakaway Carolina 2025 was electric

The music festival got wet and wild in the rain on Friday night
Lydia Derris, Arts & Culture Editor
September 30, 2025
Lydia Derris
Festival headliner John Summit’s set at Breakaway Carolina at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, 2025.

The rain couldn’t stop festival-goers at Breakaway Carolina 2025. In the words of headliner John Summit, “Rain or Shine Charlotte,” as posted on his Instagram story. 

The festival was hosted at zMAX dragway in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, Sep. 26 and 27.

Personally, I thought the rain and thunder above the open-air dance floor gave the show a cosmic unforgetability.

Summit, arguably the biggest up-and-coming DJ on the house-music scene, closed out Friday night with an electrifying set that had the most energy I’ve ever seen at a concert, and turned a soaked crowd into an absolute sea of movement and feeling. 

The entryway to the main stage stated “Leave Everything Behind,” and it was clear that the crowd did. 

Nothing mattered once the beat dropped. His setlist blended fan favorites like “Go Back,”“Silence,” and “La Danza,” with major hits like “Where You Are,” “Shiver,” and my personal favorite track, “Crystallized.”

Earlier in the night, Disco Lines brought all his good feelings on stage. He had the crowd jumping and screaming lyrics with hits like “Wide Open,“”I Don’t Trust A Soul,” “TECHNO + TEQUILA,” and the song of the summer, “No Broke Boys.” 

Lightning cracked across the sky just as the bass dropped in “I Don’t Trust A Soul,” in the craziest nature-music sync-up, possibly ever.

People around me kept noting that “His graphics were so mesmerizing,” which they were. The crowd peaked when his most well-known track, “Baby Girl,” came on. There wasn’t anyone jumping or dancing. 

When Disco Lines closed his set he said, “If you’re wondering who I am, my name is John Summit,” a statement emblematic of his “Nothing Matters” attitude, which is tattooed onto his stomach. 

Eli Brown followed Disco Lines with a darker, more intense sound. His set was heavily bass-tech, building tension with long, thumping transitions in hits like “Drip” and “Wavey.” Brown didn’t say much to the crowd, but it worked. The straight beats actually put me in a trance. It was all vibes, no thoughts. 

The production team and staff deserve credit for keeping things running despite the weather. Vendors gave us free water, and a really nice security guard even offered to drive my friends and me all the way back to Winston-Salem when our Uber got delayed (is that sus)?

The energy stayed high throughout, and John Summit shouted to the crowd mid-set, “Charlotte, you’re f––ing amazing.” 

Breakaway Carolina was magic. Those who were there won’t soon forget it.

About the Contributor
Lydia Derris
Lydia Derris, Arts and Culture Editor
Lydia Derris is a junior from Winston-Salem, N.C. majoring in both biology and English with a psychology minor. On Wake Forest’s campus, she is a contributor with the Magnolia magazine. In her free time, Lydia enjoys rolling around in fields dotted with daisies, baking blueberry pies from scratch, hypnotizing her friends and smiling indiscriminately at strangers.