Field Hockey extends win streak to 13 in ACC doubleheader

Wake Forest added two more to the win column this past weekend as they took down new conference foes Stanford and California on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Friday vs. Stanford

In the 3-1 victory over Stanford, the Demon Deacons hit their 50th goal of the season, after senior Amelia Frey recorded her second straight game with a score. It marked the first time since 2022 that Wake Forest has scored 50 or more goals in a season.

Just minutes into the first quarter, captain Mia Montag converted a penalty corner to open the scoring for the Deacs, with Lena Keller earning the assist.

In the third quarter, Lauren Storey found the back of the net for the 14th time this season, off an assist from Flo Tuthill, extending the lead to 3-0.

Momentum shifted slightly in the second half as Wake Forest made uncharacteristic plays, allowing Stanford to capitalize with three minutes left in regulation.

“We didn’t learn the lessons and play to our principles, and then in the fourth quarter, there were probably three or four minutes of great hockey,” Averill said.

Tensions rose in the closing minutes. Goalkeeper Ellie Todd made an uncharacteristic mistake that led to a green card, resulting in a penalty corner for the Cardinal and leaving the Deacs without a goalkeeper.

Stanford earned not one, but two chances at an empty net, but both golden opportunities at a late comeback were shut down by Wake Forest’s stellar defense.

Despite the win, Averill expected more.

“I’m very disappointed in our discipline,” Averill said. “It’s a lesson that we will take, with a win, and you better believe we’ll make corrections.”

Sunday vs. California

Wake Forest had the chance to erase the previous game’s mistakes as the California Bears traveled to Winston-Salem, where they fell 6-2 to the Demon Deacons.

Schoenbeck was the driving force of the attack and highlighted the scoring with four goals–including one from a penalty stroke–bringing her total to 18 on the season.

Frey continued her scoring streak, putting one past the goalie for her third straight game off a feed from Georgia Pollock.

The Demon Deacons celebrated once again with a minute left in the third quarter as junior Rory Heslin tapped one in for her first career goal, extending the lead to 4-1.

The Deacs finished with an 18-9 edge in shots and a 6-5 advantage in penalty corners, cruising to yet another win.

“Going into this weekend, we had confidence in our ability to compete and bring the heat to the competition,” junior Flo Tuthill said, who recorded an assist in both games. “Nothing changes for the games to come, we will stay humble, no matter the opposition; Each game is about us and our progress in the process to become champions.”

Wake Forest will have no shortage of challenging opponents to close out the season, meeting with No. 8 Duke Friday, Oct. 24, followed by Appalachian State and finally No. 3 Virginia.