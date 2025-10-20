"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Field Hockey extends win streak to 13 in ACC doubleheader

Schoenbeck tallies four against California to lift the Deacs to their 13th straight and stay undefeated in conference play
Ella Maynard, Staff Writer
October 20, 2025
Categories:
Mia Schoenbeck celebrates one of her four goals in Wake’s victory against Cal. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University Athletics)

Wake Forest added two more to the win column this past weekend as they took down new conference foes Stanford and California on Friday and Sunday, respectively. 

Friday vs. Stanford

In the 3-1 victory over Stanford, the Demon Deacons hit their 50th goal of the season, after senior Amelia Frey recorded her second straight game with a score. It marked the first time since 2022 that Wake Forest has scored 50 or more goals in a season.

Just minutes into the first quarter, captain Mia Montag converted a penalty corner to open the scoring for the Deacs, with Lena Keller earning the assist.

Story continues below advertisement

In the third quarter, Lauren Storey found the back of the net for the 14th time this season, off an assist from Flo Tuthill, extending the lead to 3-0. 

Momentum shifted slightly in the second half as Wake Forest made uncharacteristic plays, allowing Stanford to capitalize with three minutes left in regulation. 

“We didn’t learn the lessons and play to our principles, and then in the fourth quarter, there were probably three or four minutes of great hockey,” Averill said.

Tensions rose in the closing minutes. Goalkeeper Ellie Todd made an uncharacteristic mistake that led to a green card, resulting in a penalty corner for the Cardinal and leaving the Deacs without a goalkeeper.

Stanford earned not one, but two chances at an empty net, but both golden opportunities at a late comeback were shut down by Wake Forest’s stellar defense. 

Despite the win, Averill expected more. 

“I’m very disappointed in our discipline,” Averill said.  “It’s a lesson that we will take, with a win, and you better believe we’ll make corrections.”

Sunday vs. California

Wake Forest had the chance to erase the previous game’s mistakes as the California Bears traveled to Winston-Salem, where they fell 6-2 to the Demon Deacons.

Schoenbeck was the driving force of the attack and highlighted the scoring with four goals–including one from a penalty stroke–bringing her total to 18 on the season.

Frey continued her scoring streak, putting one past the goalie for her third straight game off a feed from Georgia Pollock. 

The Demon Deacons celebrated once again with a minute left in the third quarter as junior Rory Heslin tapped one in for her first career goal, extending the lead to 4-1. 

The Deacs finished with an 18-9 edge in shots and a 6-5 advantage in penalty corners, cruising to yet another win. 

“Going into this weekend, we had confidence in our ability to compete and bring the heat to the competition,” junior Flo Tuthill said, who recorded an assist in both games. “Nothing changes for the games to come, we will stay humble, no matter the opposition; Each game is about us and our progress in the process to become champions.”

Wake Forest will have no shortage of challenging opponents to close out the season, meeting with No. 8 Duke Friday, Oct. 24, followed by Appalachian State and finally No. 3 Virginia.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Sarah Mudd celebrates one of three goals she scored against Queens on Friday. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University Athletics)
Field hockey extends win streak to 11 in nonconference doubleheader; Mudd records first career hat trick against Queens
An overjoyed Wake Forest field hockey team celebrates a thriller vs. rival UNC. (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
No. 13 Wake Forest earns double-overtime win over North Carolina, its first against the Tar Heels since 2017
Mia Schoenbeck and Lauren Storey celebrate a goal in a 9-1 victory vs. UMass Lowell on Sunday. Courtesy of Wake Forest University Athletics
Averill tallies 450th career win as Wake Forest records 4th straight
Junior Ava Moore takes a shot from close range, trying to extend the lead for the Demon Deacons.
Field Hockey earns dominant win in shutout against Longwood
A wall of Wake Forest defenders guards the net in a loss against No. 7 Michigan.
Field Hockey opens season in disappointing fashion
Head Coach Jen Averill, left, speaks with her coaching staff during a preseason exhibition match against No. 1-ranked UNC.
DeNovio: Wake Forest Field Hockey found a winner
More in Sports
Junior Luca Pow gets ready to attack the net against his opponent in the ITA Carolina Regional. (Photo courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Deacon domination at ITA Carolina Regional
Steve Forbes shouting directions in last season’s matchup vs. NC State. The Wake Forest head coach has been active in this year’s recruiting class.
Wake Forest Basketball lands three top 2026 recruits
Junior Tom Haberer celebrates as his round three performance led to a Wake Forest second-place finish. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University Athletics)
Golf finishes second in Hamptons Intercollegiate
Deshawn Purdie gets ready to snap the ball in his first start of the year. The sophomore transfer finished with 270 yards and four passing touchdowns. (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Football stomps Oregon State in blowout
Jaden Keller (24) jogs onto the field during Virginia Tech’s “Enter Sandman” entrance.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest earns first ACC win at Virginia Tech
Forward Elliana Ramirez celebrates her first goal of the season. It would be the lone goal for the Demon Deacons in their loss against NC State. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University Athletics)
No. 12 Women’s Soccer falls to NC State in Raleigh