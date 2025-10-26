"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

No. 6 Field Hockey clinches share of ACC regular-season title with win at No. 8 Duke

Following Sunday’s victory over Appalachian State, the Demon Deacons finished the season undefeated at home for the first time since 2005
Ella Maynard, Staff Writer
October 26, 2025
Categories:
Junior Mia Schoenbeck celebrates her incredible performance in Durham. The midfielder tallied yet another three-goal game. (Photo courtesy of Wake Forest University Athletics)

Wake Forest picked up two more wins against in-state rivals this past weekend, as they took down Duke and Appalachian State to extend their win streak to 15. 

Friday vs. Duke

Wake Forest traveled to Durham on Friday night, where they took down rival Duke 3-1 behind Mia Shoenbeck’s second straight game with a hat trick. With the win, they claim a share of the ACC regular-season title for the first time since 2006, and can clinch the outright title with a win at No.3 Virginia next Friday, Oct 31.

Shoenbeck leads the ACC with 21 goals through 16 matches this season and ranks second in the nation. She also leads the ACC with seven game-winning goals. 

Story continues below advertisement

The Deacs controlled much of the first quarter of play, where Shoenbeck tallied her first of the match just five minutes into the frame off a penalty corner. Mia Montag and Rachel Thetford supplied the assists to grab the 1-0 lead. 

The Blue Devils generated continuous pressure and leveled the game at 1-1 one minute into the second quarter. 

Goalkeeper Ellie Todd and the defensive front came up with big saves in the third quarter to keep Duke off the board, where they only allowed three shots throughout the period. 

Shoenbeck found the back of the net in the third quarter off an unassisted reverse shot to the top corner to make it 2-1. She then iced the game with five minutes left to seal the win for the Deacs and remain perfect in the ACC. 

“I’m just so incredibly proud of our poise and our patience,” Head Coach Jen Averill said of the win. “We played four complete quarters tonight, and it was just one of the best wins of the season thus far against a very, very talented team.”

Sunday vs. Appalachian State

Wake Forest wrapped up its home slate against Appalachian State on Sunday, where they shut out the Mountaineers 3-0 to finish the season perfect at home. Following the win, a senior day celebration took place on the field, where they honored Amelia Frey, Rachel Thetford and Ellie Todd for their hard work and dedication to the game of field hockey. 

The Demon Deacons set the tone early and controlled play in yet another game, outshooting the Mountaineers 23-2 and earning 11 penalty corners. 

Faye Janse struck twice for the Deacs, and Sarah Mudd capitalized on a deflection from Mia Montag to highlight the scoring. 

Todd and the defensive front stood tall to earn the 3-0 shutout. 

“I’m incredibly proud of the team’s ability to play two challenging opponents over the weekend,” Averill said. “I’m just thrilled for Wake Forest hockey and the homestead we had during the regular season.”

Despite the excitement of the weekend, it was unfortunately reported that sophomore Lauren Storey tore her ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. Storey was having a stellar campaign up to this point and had been a key playmaker, scoring 14 goals and notching six assists this season. 

Wake Forest proved on Sunday that they have plenty of scorers who can step up, showcasing the team’s depth and resilience despite the loss of Storey.

The Demon Deacons will conclude the regular season with one of their toughest matchups yet on Friday, Oct. 31, when they travel to Charlottesville to take on No.3 Virginia. They will look to claim the outright ACC regular-season title and No. 1 seed in this year’s ACC tournament.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Mia Schoenbeck celebrates one of her four goals in Wake’s victory against Cal. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University Athletics)
Field Hockey extends win streak to 13 in ACC doubleheader
Sarah Mudd celebrates one of three goals she scored against Queens on Friday. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University Athletics)
Field hockey extends win streak to 11 in nonconference doubleheader; Mudd records first career hat trick against Queens
An overjoyed Wake Forest field hockey team celebrates a thriller vs. rival UNC. (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
No. 13 Wake Forest earns double-overtime win over North Carolina, its first against the Tar Heels since 2017
Mia Schoenbeck and Lauren Storey celebrate a goal in a 9-1 victory vs. UMass Lowell on Sunday. Courtesy of Wake Forest University Athletics
Averill tallies 450th career win as Wake Forest records 4th straight
Junior Ava Moore takes a shot from close range, trying to extend the lead for the Demon Deacons.
Field Hockey earns dominant win in shutout against Longwood
A wall of Wake Forest defenders guards the net in a loss against No. 7 Michigan.
Field Hockey opens season in disappointing fashion
More in Sports
Koredell Bartley (35) celebrates after tackling an SMU punt returner.
Photo Gallery: Calvert’s 50-yard kick stuns SMU at the buzzer
Junior Luca Pow gets ready to attack the net against his opponent in the ITA Carolina Regional. (Photo courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Deacon domination at ITA Carolina Regional
Steve Forbes shouting directions in last season’s matchup vs. NC State. The Wake Forest head coach has been active in this year’s recruiting class.
Wake Forest Basketball lands three top 2026 recruits
Junior Tate Lorentz streaks in towards the net. The forward would go on to notch two shots against Louisville. (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Men’s Soccer draws Louisville in Annual Genna Wiley Memorial Match
Junior Tom Haberer celebrates as his round three performance led to a Wake Forest second-place finish. (Courtesy of Wake Forest University Athletics)
Golf finishes second in Hamptons Intercollegiate
Deshawn Purdie gets ready to snap the ball in his first start of the year. The sophomore transfer finished with 270 yards and four passing touchdowns. (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Football stomps Oregon State in blowout