New society emerges: Flat Earth

I’m pleased to announce that my latest endeavor — a project that has consumed my energy for the past few months — is the formation of a student organization on this campus. While it has not been easy, I took the time to carefully put together an organization that I hope would enact meaningful change within the Wake Forest community.

This project has been under wraps and in the works for a while, but such was only meant to ensure that our mission and purpose were as cohesive as possible — we must be cognizant of the information we are putting out.

That is why I am over the moon to introduce the Flat Earth Society, Wake Forest’s newest student organization. For those unaware, we are a community of individuals committed to upholding the principles of the world we live in, the flat one.

The Flat Earth Society is founded on the principles of working toward society’s greater good. As individuals of a perplexing world, one that is constrained to the conformities of daily life, it takes a group of strong-willed people to shatter the cycle.

What better environment than the Wake Forest community to give birth to an organization that seeks to do just that — pursue justice against societal constraints?

We hold beliefs that are similar or akin to those of Samuel Shelton, influential lecturer and founder of the International Flat Earth Research Society. One of his infamous quotes is, “It’s easy to see how a photograph like that could fool the untrained eye,” in regards to spherical satellite images of the Earth.

Our society is ruled by social media and technology — is it really that crazy to believe that the environment in which we exist could be fabricated?

We don’t believe so.

If you are interested in exploring the nature of the Flat Earth and fostering conversations without judgment, this club might just be the one for you.

We are not quick to judge, and we welcome opinions and perspectives from all walks of life (especially the flat ones).